No Rest for the Wicked lead spends New Year's Eve picking a fight with former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra over Diablo 4, who points out: 'You need to chill'

News
Understatement of the year, and we're only five days in.

No Rest for the Wicked Steam early access screenshots
(Image credit: Tyler C. / Moon Studios)

No Rest for the Wicked is an interesting game—a lovely-looking and, by my colleague's accounts, genuinely promising roguelike. Its biggest obstacle, however, seems to be its project lead and developer CEO Thomas Mahler, who is once again taking to social media to get into fights with people (thanks, Gamesradar+).

The person in question is former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, who left the company late January last year. Both Ybarra and Mahler got into a spat on X during New Years Eve—one which started with Mahler posting the following: "We all know anyone can look good in Diablo 4 or PoE2. Do you really want to show your audience you've got skill? Try No Rest for the Wicked."

Here is the part where I, a third party trying to muster up the energy to care about this, cry 'objection!' and point out that Ybarra did exactly this December 2024, dunking on Marvel Rivals as an Overwatch clone. In fairness, though, that was over a year ago—and perhaps he's simply learnt his lesson after being visited by the ghosts of tweeters past, present, and future.

I'm not here to gas up Diablo 4, or whatever—as a matter of fact, I've written about how dumb that horse was before. However, I do want to point out that the horse was priced as, essentially, a tack-on to $65's worth of premium currency. Still annoying? Yes, but not a $65 horse. Anyway, we all know that D4's microtransactions aren't great. Moving on.

Ybarra's sign-off is unfortunately bang on the money: "I'm not here to point fingers, cry, and whine. I don't have to work anymore. You do. Just like Xbox's experience in working with you on Ori—all your future partners read this and understand what they are getting involved with … You need to chill and focus on your team and your game."

