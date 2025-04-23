Should you pay the odd fountain in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Deciding whether to pay the odd fountain in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a bit of a quandary. While exploring the initial areas of the continent, you may have encountered this mysterious pool in the Red Woods area, and upon closer examination, realised that you can chuck your hard-earned chroma into it—just like tossing a coin into a fountain.

Chroma is pretty valuable considering you can use it to buy pictos, upgrade materials, cosmetics for your characters, and even weapons once you locate the right NPCs. The fountain, on the other hand, doesn't give you an indication of what you'll get for chucking your chroma in, and it'll ask for even more once you do. Here I'll explain your ultimate reward for feeding the fountain so you can decide whether it's worth it.

Should you give the odd fountain chroma in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Image 1 of 2 You'll have to pay the fountain larger and larger amounts of chroma (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive) Benisseur will pop out after you pay the final instalment of 50,000 (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

As you give the odd fountain your chroma, it will ask for escalating amounts, providing a cryptic riddle each time you pay. However, you will get a proper reward at the end if you pay all of the necessary chroma and fill the fountain fully. I'll detail the cryptic messages below, along with the final reward you get when you reach the max amount:

Paying the odd fountain 5,000 chroma

"Must minds created by man be considered false. Many have pondered this question? Most have understood its complexity but alas, not all. Long had they thought the answer obvious, but the more they pondered, the more it consumed them whole."

Paying the odd fountain 10,000 chroma

"Grief is not a burden that needs to be carried alone. Still, it has broken the minds of many with profound consequences."

Paying the odd fountain 25,000 chroma

"Such a beautiful painting. Tainted by suffering. Would that they could go back to those days. In the face of countless trials, families reunite, and they overcome."

Paying the odd fountain 50,000 Chroma

At this point, the fountain will come to life and hop out of the ground, revealing itself to be a fountain-headed Nevron known as Benisseur. He'll explain that he was hiding in the woods and he'll give you the level 20 Recovery picto as your reward. This picto restores 10% health on turn start, so it's pretty strong. So strong that it's worth paying 90,000 chroma? I'm not so sure. Then again, chroma is infinite considering you can get it from battles.

If you want some extra rewards, just like other Nevron quests, you can choose to fight Benisseur. This is a slightly unusual boss battle where you have to dodge his bubble attacks until he dies of exhaustion. Beating him gets you one Recoat, three Colour of Lumina, and one Grandiose Chroma Catalyst. Honestly, it serves him right for scoffing all your chroma.