Diablo 2 gets its first expansion in 25 years, featuring a new class, and finally, decent inventory management

Blizzard just shadow-dropped the expansion as part of the series' 30th anniversary celebration.

I swore I heard the developers wrong on the Diablo 30th anniversary Spotlight video when they said that Diablo 2 would be getting a second expansion. Lord of Destruction came out 25 years ago; Diablo 2 is a really old game. Surely, they meant to say Diablo 4, the game that we already know is getting a second expansion this year.

Nope: I played it back, they really just announced a new Diablo 2 expansion called Reign of the Warlock, and made it available today. Diablo 2: Resurrected is also on Steam now.

I can no longer complain about that though because stash tabs are on the list of quality-of-life updates coming with the expansion. Now, items will stack to preserve inventory space, and there are unique stash tabs for specific things, like materials, gems, and runes—Diablo 4 doesn't even have this yet. Loot filters are also on their way, letting you customize what kind of items are highlighted when they drop. And a list of every single item you've ever collected, with info on where and when you picked it up, will finally be available in the game instead of just being on third-party websites.

I can't believe I'm saying this, but it's a big year for Diablo 2. Reign of the Warlock is a completely unexpected update to a game that has been coasting on minor seasonal releases since Resurrected revitalized it in 2021. The work put into the expansion suggests Blizzard isn't done with it yet either, and is willing to clean up some of its more archaic parts to make it more enticing for people like me. I'll be very curious to see if more stuff is in store for the game at this year's BlizzCon. It is the 30th anniversary of the series, after all.

Diablo 2: Reign of the Warlock is out right now on Battle.net.

