Working out how to transmit power to the Protocol Resonance Tower in Arknights: Endfield is an early step in getting your factory up and running after you land on Talos-II. Most of your factory shenanigans in the game are well explained as you progress, whether it's placing ore extractors to passively mine, conveyor belts to automate production, or gun turrets to defend outposts.

However, this first step, building Relay Towers and connecting them up, can be a little confusing initially, and you might be left scratching your head. Here I'll explain the whole process, placing the Relay Towers and connecting them so you can complete the Valley Reboot quest and get your Automation Core up and cooking.

How to transmit power to the Protocol Resonance Tower in Arknights: Endfield

Image 1 of 3 Press F to start dragging a cable towards the objective (Image credit: Hypergryph) Place a Relay Tower in the highlighted spot and press F again to connect the cable (Image credit: Hypergryph) Rinse and repeat until the cable reaches the Protocol Resonance Tower (Image credit: Hypergryph)

After you land on Talos-II and complete the Break the Siege quest to destroy the Ankhor at the AIC Research Center, you'll have to fight through a bunch of Landbreakers at the Hub Base Power Plant in order to make way for the PAC and start your factory.

First, though, you're going to need power. Once the PAC lands, you'll get the objective to "Transmit power to the Protocol Resonance Tower", further to the south, which you have to do by placing Power Relays and connecting them with cables. It's a little unclear at first how to do this, so here's the step-by-step:

Place a Relay Tower inside the radius of the PAC Automation Core Press F next to the tower to 'start transmission' and run towards the objective to the south, dragging the cable A little further down the path, the outline of another tower will appear, so press 1 and build a second Relay Tower in its place Press F to plug in the transmission cable and power it up Press F next to it to start transmission again, and continue towards the next objective, dragging another cable Another Relay Tower outline will appear, so place and connect it by pressing F as you did before Press F on this tower to take a final cable and continue following the objective to plug it into the Protocol Resonance Tower by Andre—the owl you met earlier

Altogether, you'll need three towers, including the starting one, to connect the Automation Core. You'll be dragging and connecting a lot of cables as the game progresses, so you'll get used to it before long.

If you accidentily place a Relay Tower and want to move it, scroll down to Facility Details when interacting with it and select the Stash option on the right.