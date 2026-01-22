Your Arknights: Endfield team comp is really important, even more so than many other gacha games, in fact. Taking a leaf from Zenless Zone Zero's book, Endfield is all about party elements (called 'arts' here) and combo skills, establishing little synergies with your team that'll let you effectively 1-2 enemies, perform arts reactions, or buff the art your team is using.

The best Arknights: Endfield characters are strong either because they're great at a very specific role, such as how Xaihi is the meta Cryo support character, or they're super versatile, like how Ardelia and Akekuri will work in basically any team comp. Still, there are team combos for each art which are very strong when put together.

Some of these are more free-to-play friendly than others, with Electric and Physical/Cryo making for great free teams, while mono-Physical squads are currently among the most costly if you want them to perform at peak. Whatever you choose and whoever you pull, hopefully this will give you an idea of some of the best comps for each art.

Arknights: Endfield Last Rite team comp

Swipe to scroll horizontally DPS Healer/Amplifier Sub-DPS Cryo Inflictor Last Rite Xaihi Fluorite Estella/Snowshine

The key members in a Last Rite Cryo party are Last Rite herself and Xaihi. On the whole, Last Rite is pretty independent as characters go; she doesn't demand much beyond stacking Cryo Infliction so she can consume it for her combo skill to regain ult energy, and this is something she can do herself with her skill.

Xaihi, on the other hand, is the meta support character for Cryo/Cryo and Nature hybrid teams, since she can heal, but also provide Arts Amp, Cryo Amp, and Nature Amp for extra damage.

For a third character, I'd throw Fluorite into the mix, mainly because her combo skill has a fun interaction with Last Rite. When an enemy has two stacks of Cryo or Nature Infliction, she hops in and adds one more, which triggers Last Rite's combo if we're talking Cryo Infliction. The fact that she can apply Nature Infliction also gives you access to the Corrosion reaction, which lowers enemy resistances.

There isn't really an ideal fourth member for this team, but I'd recommend a character who can apply Cryo infliction like Snowshine or Estella. Sadly, Alesh is a bit useless despite the fact he's a Cryo SP battery, because he consumes Cryo Infliction to apply Solidification with his skill, which isn't what you want to do when you're stacking it for Last Rite's combo.

Neither Estella nor Snowshine are that great either, since Snowshine applies Solidification, which you'll have no Physical Statuses to Shatter, and Xaihi already provides healing. Estella's combo, on the other hand, relies on Solidification, which you won't have any of. Honestly, I'd just take Estella for her skill to get you some easy extra Cryo Infliction stacks, or Snowshine if you want more healing and survivability.

If you manage to get Yvonne through Laevatain's banner before she's up and want to swap her with Last Rite, I'd definitely suggest Snowshine as a fourth in that comp, since she can shield the damage-dealer while she's stationary during her ult.

Arknights: Endfield Laevatain team comp

Swipe to scroll horizontally DPS Sub-DPS SP Battery Healer/Amplifier Laevatain Wulfgard Akekuri Ardelia/Ember/Antal/Gilberta

The three most vital members in the fire team comp are Laevatain, Wulfgard, and Akekuri. There aren't that many Heat characters in the game right now, but Wulfgard and Laevatain interact very well with each other. The former applies lots of Heat Infliction which the latter then consumes for stacks of Melting Flame, letting her inflict Combustion with her skill and get ult energy. Wulfgard can then consume that Combustion with his skill for additional damage.

Akekuri fits in pretty much every team, thanks to her neutral kit, but she is a fire character with a skill that applies Heat Infliction, so she's an optimal battery in this comp, providing SP through her Stagger-based combo and ult. For your final character, it's good to have some healing, so I'd suggest Ardelia if you can get her or Ember. Gilberta is even better, but it's hard to get her until her featured banner.

Ardelia is a great healer and her Nature Infliction will give you access to the Corrosion reaction, which lowers enemy resistances. Ember may be a Heat character, but she can't apply Heat Infliction, so may as well not be in this case. Antal is also a strong option since, despite being an Electric character, he inflicts Heat Susceptibility and Heat Amp through his skill and ult, and he can give a little healing through his Improviser talent, though it ultimately depends how much survivability you need.

If you manage to get Gilberta through Laevatain's banner before she's featured, she would make the perfect fourth member of this team. She provides a bit of healing through her Late Reply talent, gives you access to Corrosion as with Ardelia, but also inflicts Arts Susceptibility on enemies in an AoE and groups them together, which is kind of perfect for Laevatain's ult-enhanced basic attacks that also have a big AoE.

Arknights: Endfield Electric team comp

Swipe to scroll horizontally DPS Sub-DPS SP Battery Amplifier Avywenna Perlica Arclight Antal

The best free-to-play-friendly team comp is definitely Electric, since it involves no six-star characters at all. Avywenna is your DPS, hurling Thunderlances into the ground with her ult and combo whenever a final strike hits an enemy with Electric Infliction or Electrification, before returning them for damage. As such, you'll also want Perlica, the best character for applying both of those through her skill and combo, which is also final strike-based.

Arclight works well with Perlica as an SP Battery, since she combos on Electrification for extra SP, and can consume Electrification with her skill for more SP and damage. Lastly, Antal can apply Electric Susceptibility and Electric Amp, increasing damage but also damage taken by enemies. He'll also give you a little healing through his Improviser talent.

Arknights: Endfield Physical team comp

Swipe to scroll horizontally DPS Sub-DPS Battery Healer/ Vulnerability Inflictor Lifeng Endministrator Pogranichnik Ember/Chen

The problem with Physical teams is that, despite you starting with two Physical characters in Endmin and Chen, to actually shine, the team comp requires six-star characters like Lifeng and Pogranichnik. It's not a comp I'd really advise, especially when you can create a free-to-play-friendly Physical/Cryo hybrid team, which I'll detail below, and it still gives you great results earlier on.

However, if you do get the required characters, Physical is a strong team. Lifeng is your primary DPS, applying Physical Susceptibility with his skill, and granting Link with his combo, which he can consume with his multi-hit ult for huge extra damage.

Pogranichnik is the strongest Physical character thanks to his ability to Breach enemies, consuming vulnerability stacks and making enemies take more Physical damage for a while. He also combos when Breach or Crush consume vulnerability, performing additional attacks that grant SP. His ult also summons Shieldguards who attack whenever a Physical Status is inflicted, with five charges, so yeah, he's extremely good for Physical teams.

For your other two characters, I suggest Endmin, mainly because they can apply Crush with their skill, which is good for Pogranichnik, and their combo sticks the unique Originium Crystals to enemies, which can be consumed by Physical Statuses for extra damage.

Lastly, I'd either recommend Chen, since she's really good at applying vulnerability, or, if you have her, Ember. Despite being a Heat character, Ember inflicts a Physical Status with her skill and combo, and most importantly, she'll give you some healing.

Arknights: Endfield Physical/Cryo team comp

Swipe to scroll horizontally DPS Sub-DPS Battery Healer/Shielder Endministrator Estella Alesh Snowshine

The best way to get around Physical teams requiring six-star characters is to turn your comp into a Physical and Cryo hybrid. This works because of the Shatter reaction, where, if a Physical Status is applied to an enemy with Solidification (a frozen enemy), it deals big damage. Both Estella and Alesh are pretty vital for this comp, since Alesh can freeze enemies with his skill by consuming the Cryo Infliction that Estella provides, and Estella combos on Solidification, applying the Physical Status Lift to Shatter them, also inflicting Physical Susceptibility.

Snowshine is another good addition since she can heal, protect, apply Cryo Infliction, but also straight-up freeze enemies with her ult. Lastly, Endmin's Crush is great for Shatter, since it already consumes vulnerability for extra damage. Endmin is also great in any Physical team because of the Originium Crystals they stick to enemies, which provide additional damage when hit with Physical Statuses. Alesh's combo occurs when an Arts Reaction is consumed, such as Estella Shattering a frozen enemy, but also when Originium Crystals are consumed as well, giving him and Endmin some nice synergy.

Though this team might not be quite as viable in the endgame, it only requires low-rarity characters and is definitely a great comp to start off with.