Vampire Survivors devs say online co-op mode is 'coming soon'—along with the answer to 'a burning question that has been asked thousands of times'

Vampire Survivors is aptly named—because of all the vampire stuff, sure, but more because it stubbornly refuses to die. With an announcement trailer released this morning, Vampire Survivors developer Poncle began a weeks-long teaser rollout to preview the additions of the upcoming 1.14 update, starting with the long-awaited online co-op mode.

The teaser begins with a mock Windows 95 desktop—presumably Poe Ratcho's, judging by the constantly rotating head of garlic displayed by an application called "Garlic.exe." After a cursor selects a program that displays a large red button and the text "Press here for online," we get a few glimpses of online Vampire Survivors co-op in action.

As you might expect, four players can kill a lot of evil bats.

"Play online with up to 3 other friends from around the world, just as Poe Ratcho intended," Poncle said. "Free roam the stages whilst your friend struggles to find their way through Astral Stair, or maybe see if you can all survive Room 1665… More players doesn’t make it easier, or does it?"

We've known online co-op was on its way since it arrived on the Vampire Survivors beta branch back in August, but now we have a better idea of when. Today's teaser trailer is the first of five weekly previews, and given Poncle's history of announcing same-day updates, it wouldn't come as a surprise if 1.14 launches alongside the final feature preview in November.

Thanks to the beta branch update notes, we already have some idea of what two of those other new features are: new stages called Mazzerella and Westwoods, each bringing the usual slew of new unlocks to find. What those remaining two previews might involve, however, is a mystery—but Poncle said it "might finally answer a burning question that has been asked thousands of times."

Some part of me hopes we'll learn whether there's actually going to be a vampire in this game somewhere, but I wouldn't count on it. Count. Like Dracula. We have fun here.