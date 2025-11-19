This game had a 100% positive Steam review score for months, until yesterday when someone finally gave it a thumbs-down just 'to be different'

In 'chaotic cooking roguelike' Omelet You Cook, you prepare breakfast for picky customers as ingredients speed along a conveyor belt. It's a delightfully unhinged cooking sim that launched back in June with charming low-fi looks, a challenging cooking system, and the threat of a massive angry chicken named Principal Clucker who will fire you if you displease the customers.

Omelet You Cook launched to rave reviews from players, and over the past five months it's achieved one of the rarest of Steam milestones: 100% positive reviews. Over 500 reviews, not a single one of them negative. That is until this week, when one cook spoiled the broth with a red thumbs-down among the sea of blue approval.

The lone negative review for Omelet You Cook isn't actually negative, though. "Game is amazing," writes the reviewer. "I just like to be different."

Look, I've seen plenty of joke negative reviews on Steam before, often along the lines of "Why are you searching for negative reviews? Just go play the game, it's great!" But it's especially bold to post a negative review that breaks that lovely 100% positive streak that's been rolling along for months—just for a joke. I tip my cap.

"As I'm sure you already know, reaching this many reviews while maintaining 100% positive is incredibly rare," said Omelet You Cook developer Dan Schumacher in an email to PC Gamer. "There was only 1 game on all of Steam with more reviews than us at 100%.

"Some are speculating whether this individual wants to farm Steam points (did you know those little clown reactions give you currency on Steam? I didn't until today!)" Schumacher said. "While we always knew the streak would come to an end eventually, we must admit it's disheartening to lose it to someone who admits the game is genuinely good."

Maybe it's just me, but I like the inclusion of a negative review among all the positivity—when I see a 5-star product on Amazon I'm a little less trusting than if I see a 4.5 star product, somehow. At the same time, no one wants to see a long streak of good vibes come to an end. Principal Clucker must be furious.

