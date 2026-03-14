The creator of Stephen's Sausage Roll has released a new puzzle-platformer where you play as an egg, in the latest example of a developer fallen to the sunny side

Late last year, I wrote about a bizarre moment when game developers suddenly became obsessed with eggs for some reason. Then everybody pointed out all the games about eggs that I didn't mention in the article, as if the goal was to create an exhaustive list of egg-based games and not observe a general trend.

No, I'm not still thinking about that, thank you very much. And I'll let you know that I definitely haven't been obsessively watching Steam for further egg-based games to drop ever since. Anyway, in totally unrelated news, another egg-based game has launched on Steam. This one's from the creator of 2016's weirdest puzzle game, Stephen's Sausage Roll, and for some inexplicable reason is not called Stephen's Egg Roll.

Oeuf is a 3D platformer where you and up to three other pals assume the role of eggs all trying to make their way back home. Between you and safety are a host of platforming challenges which you must use your rolling and jumping skills to overcome. Fall too far from a platform, and you'll shatter your shell, exposing your delicious, gooey innards for any passing ovivore to inhale.

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Like Stephen's Sausage Roll, Oeuf looks incredibly simple. But Oeuf's Steam reviews suggest that there are hidden depths beneath its simple, brittle exterior. "You learn something cool with each new level just like you did in Stephen's Sausage Roll," writes Steam user orborborb, while Oversized Weasel calls it a "genuinely phenomenal entry in the rolling object genre of platformers."

Oeuf Trailer, Coming March 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Developer increpare estimates that Oeuf will take between four and 10 hours to complete depending on how talented you are at egg manipulation. The game also comes with a level editor and full Steam workshop support, letting you create or play community-based challenges once you've finished the main game.

There's a Steam demo of Oeuf if you want to give it a try, while the full experience costs a very reasonable $10 (£8.50), with a 10% discount until Tuesday. But if Oeuf fails to satisfy your egg cravings, you could also check out the shinier Egging On, or Terry Cavanaugh's Egg (Why not be an egg?), for a similar style of platforming challenges.

For a more esoteric egg experience, there's also the retro arcade blaster Evil Egg and the eerie cooking adventure Arctic Eggs. 2026 is also expected to see the launch of An Eggstremely Hard Game, which folds in a bit of Moving Out to egg-based shenanigans.