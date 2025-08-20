The roguelike Prince of Persia platformer is now out of early access and feature complete, though it may get more content if it 'gets popular'

Launch Trailer - The Rogue Prince of Persia - YouTube Watch On

The Rogue Prince of Persia launched into early access in May 2024 and, by all reports, was pretty good even in its not-finished state . As the name suggests, it wraps the Prince's balletic action in a roguelite cloth, with plenty of bloodletting combat and illogical platforming gauntlets to tackle. It looks brilliant in movement: the character animations look like hi-octane interpretations of the old PC classic, with backflips and cartwheels thrown in.

After a modest 15 months spent in early access, The Rogue Prince of Persia has officially launched into 1.0 on Steam and consoles (it's also available on Game Pass, if you have it), which means you can dive in and potentially finish it without worrying about hitting a wall. The big final update adds two new biomes in the form of the Port of Ctesiphon and the Besieged Palace, as well as the final boss and story act.

I can't emphasise enough how gorgeous this game is in action: If Dead Cells had an eastern-influenced art style with a coat of Supergiant polish, that's close to what we have here. I kinda wish the recent Prince of Persia metroidvania looked more like this and less like a generic modern 3D game, but whatever: it makes me excited to see what Evil Empire has cooking next.

The Rogue Prince of Persia isn't shaping up to be one of those games that get updated forever. "The Rogue Prince of Persia is now considered complete, we will be releasing some patches to cover bugs and what not, but this is the full game," Evil Empire writes on Steam. "Of course, if the game gets popular we'll never say never to adding more…"

The Rogue Prince of Persia has hardly made a dent compared to similar games like Dead Cells or Hades 2 (it's so far peaked at 428 concurrent Steam players), though that may change now that's in 1.0 and on consoles. It's on Steam now .

The studio—which previously worked on all of Dead Cells' paid post-launch DLC—also said to keep an eye on its social media channels for announcements "in the not-so-far future."