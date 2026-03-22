Nearly 2 years after hitting 1.0, goblin pachinko roguelike Peglin adds a fourth act and a final boss: 'It's been a long time coming'

The Peggle series may have long been lost to the free-to-play maelstrom that is mobile gaming, but PC gamers jonesing for a fantastical pachinko fix can at least console themselves with Peglin. The game takes the ball-bouncing, peg-busting fundamentals of Peggle, then smashes it together with a fantasy roguelike where a cute wee goblin batters enemies based on your pachinko performance.

Peglin released into Steam early access in 2022, hitting 1.0 two years later. It seemed like a neat and tidy project, garnering 'Very Positive' Steam reviews and seemingly shifting a fair old number of copies. But it turns out that developer Red Nexus Games wasn't done with Peglin. 18 months on from Peglin's launch, Red Nexus Games just fired an unexpectedly meaty update into the pachinko roguelike's peg hole.

"It's been a long time coming, but here's Peglin 2.0!" Red Nexus Games announced out of the blue in a Steam post, revealing that a whole new act has been bolted on to the end of your goblin's adventure. "Act 4 features both powerful new enemies and the chance to really make the finishing touches on your awesome Peglin run, so long as you survive the challenges required to get there."

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The addition of Act 4 also has repercussions for your experience across the game. For starters, Red Nexus Games has added a second path for unlocking new playable classes. Alongside unlocking a class instantly via pulling off specific achievements, players can also work toward new classes over time. The aim, Red Nexus says, is to make progression more consistent overall.

On top of this, hitting Act 4 will also unlock a new type of item that leads to optional challenges for players to embark upon. Red Nexus is cryptic about what these challenges are, but states they are "only available for one act" while players who take them on "might just find their way to greater depths than ever before."

More broadly, the update adds new music and new achievements for act 4, several new relics to experiment with, and improved load times and battle framerates. Most importantly of all, it renames several status effects to "include a pun", thus automatically raising my opinion of it.

To coincide with the update, Peglin is also currently on a 40% discount, bringing the price down to $12 (£10). That discount ends March 26.