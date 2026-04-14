Morbid Metal is a deeply satisfying hack 'n' slash with some subpar roguelike elements, but hey, that's what early access is for

Morbid Metal released into early access last week, and I finally got the chance to sit down and play it—and while developer Screen Juice's new roguelike needs some proper work on its secondary elements, the good news is that the bones are good. Really good, in fact.

Given their repetitive nature, the most important thing about a roguelike is how it feels to play. No-one's gonna try and achieve mastery when basic combat feels like pulling teeth: Luckily, Morbid Metal's already slick as oil, and I'm certainly not surprised it hooked fellow PCG writer Elie Gould when they played it at Gamescom last year.

Its potent character action fundamentals are underpinned by its "shapeshift" system. Basically, you've got three characters that you can shapeshift between at the press of a button—and given each character has two abilities (and an ultimate) which have their own respective cooldowns, you'll be hotswapping a lot just to make use of your attacks.

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In terms of your defensive options, you can dodge, and that's about it—but a perfect dodge nets you a sick as hell counter, one that's distinct between characters. For example, heavy-hitter Ekku's dodge counter tosses enemies up into the air, letting you flow into a juggle.

Morbid Metal already feels very, very good. Chaining together your skills, shapeshifting between the trio of characters, and obliterating your enemies with ultimates all feels great and responsive. And while the shapeshifting itself is a mindbender to get around, it's an appealing skill ceiling. Ain't nothing wrong with a complex system that encourages mastery, especially in a genre built on repetition.

The runs themselves see you dashing in a distinctly Warframe-esque fashion through floating islands rife with technological overgrowth. If you've played a roguelike, you know what's in store here—you enter a room. There are enemies there. You get an upgrade, you rinse and repeat.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft)

And this is the only glitch in Morbid Metal's present program—as far as this central loop goes, it's a little dry. Routines, which are the major modifiers to your abilities, just aren't all that game-changing in practice because they lack the variety to back each other up with the kind of synergies that make a game like Hades pop.