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What hacker wouldn't also enjoy escaping dungeons and rescuing princesses? That rhetorical assumption seems to have guided the thought behind Press-Play-On-Tape's Prince of Arabia, an Arduino port of the original 1989 Prince of Persia that's now been ported to the Flipper Zero. Why? Simple: as Flipper explains, "just because they could."
The Flipper Zero is a little cybersecurity tool that has, over time, also grown its own catalogue of apps, not all of which are security-related. Which makes sense, given it's all open-source and customisable. And yes, if you were wondering, it does run Doom. As does just (1) about (2) everything (3) these days.
Originally released in 1989 on the Apple II, this is a port of Prince of Persia running natively on Flipper ZeroCheck out the source code here: https://t.co/MVcG6FKcFcDownload it from Flipper Apps here: https://t.co/vt5DgKrTTwIt's the full one-hour game, with a remade… pic.twitter.com/s1A8iGQwLUMarch 27, 2026
But although it's been ported to tons of proper platforms, Prince of Persia hasn't had the run that Doom has had in terms of niche hardware ports, which gives this one a little novelty to it. I doubt the 1989 game, originally made for the Apple II, is much more intensive to run than Doom, however, rotoscoped though it may be, so perhaps we'll see Prince of Persia making it into earbuds and vapes before long, too.
It looks like all you have to do is download and install it via the Flipper Lab, and it should just work. The platformer works on-device, on PC via USB, and even on screen via HDMI cable if you have the Video Game Module.
I'll be waiting for Sands of Time, myself, for my own hit of nostalgia. But I'm not sure that early-2000's game would make the cut for a port to such minimal hardware as a Flipper Zero's STM32WB55 microcontroller. A Raspberry Pi 5 might be in order for that one.
Regardless, if you own a Flipper Zero, then maybe between scanning RFID and injecting keystrokes on the family computer to spook your spouse (don't do that), you can level up those pre-2000's platforming skills. A noble pursuit, I'd say.
1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100
5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
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