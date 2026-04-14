All 150 special coins in Raccoin, plus the 21 bad coins, and their effects explained
Reference our full list of special coins in Raccoin so you don't get caught out by their weird multipliers.
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The adorably addictive coin pusher roguelike Raccoin features over a hundred special coins that can boost your earnings and propel you past each round's target score. Learning the effects of each special coin can help you make the most of re-rolls in the shop, set new high scores, and win higher difficulty Tickets.
You'll only start out with a few dozen special coins in Raccoin, but winning runs with each character and surpassing scoring milestones will grow your collection. These are all the special coins you can unlock in Raccoin.
Raccoin common coins
There are 26 common coins to collect in Raccoin. These won't dramatically boost your score, but they're a solid foundation that you can rely on in early rounds.Article continues below
Coin
Effect
Copper Coin
The most common coin. Your best friend.
Glue Coin
Sticks to coins it touches, adds +8 value to them.
Tickoin
Gives 20 Tickets when scored.
Chummy Coin
While in play or in clip, all Chummy Coins gain +5 value.
Wateroin
Waters Budoin and Seedoin by touching them, then this coin is destroyed. Conducts the Energized modifier.
Bunny Coin
Breeds 1-2 Bunny Coins when touching another Bunny Coin, then weakens.
Relicoin
Gains +15 value per round start.
Eggoin
Becomes a Hen Coin next round.
Cooinkie
This cookie is just cruelly occupying your cabinet. Does nothing but fill space.
Poocoin
Fertilizes Lotusoin, Budoin, Seedoin, and Corncoin, then this coin is destroyed.
Lotusoin
Destroys any Poocoins it touches, breeding new Lotusoins in the process.
Cloveroin
Increases conversion rate by 3% while in play.
+1 Coin
Increases numbers of Spin Wheel rewards by +1 while in play or in clip.
Minion Coin
Grants 1-30 Tickets per spin, but has a 50% chance to be destroyed at round start.
Bean Coin
Flies to scoring zone when spawned. Unmodifiable.
Sandoin
Becomes Colored Glazeoin when in an explosion. Becomes Clayoin when touching a Wateroin.
Aeroliteoin
+50% Score to Current Score upon Astrofall. Astrofalls next round.
Mercury Coin
+1 Ticket per Astro coin scored while in play.
Marsoin
+0.5 Score Rate per Prize Ball spawned. Resets each round.
Riceoin
Attracts other ingredients to cook.
Burnt Foodoin
The result of failed cooking. Oh no. Does nothing but fill space.
Tired Bunny Coin
This is a weakened Bunny Coin. Cannot breed anymore.
Rotten Chococoin
This is a weakened Chococoin.
Rotten Bananoin
This is a weakened Bananoin.
Rotten Corncoin
This is a weakened Corncoin.
Salted Fishoin
This is a weakened Fishoin. Cannot create Wateroins anymore.
Raccoin uncommon coins
There are 51 uncommon coins in Raccoin. These are the bread and butter of most runs.
Coin
Effect
Silver Coin
Triggers a random effect when scored. Grants either +2 in hand coins, +6 Tickets, or +10 value.
Bomboin
Explodes upon exchange.
Chococoin
Weakens after three rounds.
Radiation Coin
+20 value to nearby coins. Explodes when in an explosion.
Hen Coin
Breeds 2 Eggoins at round start. 20% chance of flying back when any Eggoin or Hen Coin is scored.
Boost Coin
Gains +6 value for every coin it touches.
Jawbreakoin
When scored, 90% chance to spawn a new Jawbreakoin.
Magnetoin
Attracts Silver Coins and Gold Coins. Gains +3 value for every nearby Silver Coin and +6 value for every Gold Coin at round end.
Sensoroin
Emits a laser to score the highest value coins in its path.
Wolfoin
Gains +12 value when hunting Bunny Coins, Hen Coins, or Turtle Coins.
Star Coin
Converts nearby Copper Coins to Silver Coins when landing after an Astrofall. Has a 1% chance to Astrofall when any coin is scored.
Bananoin
Grows on Coin Trees. Monkey Coins love to eat it! Weakens next round.
Monkey Coin
Picks up nearby coins to fertilize Budoins, Seedoins, and Corn Coins. Gains +5 value when hunting Bananoins.
Primal Coin
Scores any Silver Coins or Gold Coins it touches, gaining +20 value and spawning a Copper Coin.
Jetoin
Value ranges from -100 to 200.
Lightning Coin
Applies the Energized modifier to any unmodified coins it touches.
Ally Coin
Converts Silver Coins it touches into Ally Coins. While in play or in clip, all Ally Coins gain +10 value.
Bubble Coin
Removes modifiers from coins it touches, gaining +15 value. Scored after 3 modifier removals.
Bubble Gum Coin
Applies the Giant modifier to unmodified coins it touches.
Ratoin
Gains +8 value when hunting Cooinkies, Mushroins, Poocoins, Burnt Foodoins, Rotten Chococoins, Rotten Bananoins, Rotten Corn Coins, Salted Fishoins, and Bad-Apple Coins.
Mushroin
Applies the Fungus modifier to unmodified Food coins it touches.
Credition
Value x Debt. At round start, Debt increases by +15%. When scored, lose Tickets equal to Debt.
Fishoin
Spawns two Wateroins on exchange. Weakens next round.
Catoin
+40 Tickets when hunting Hen Coins, Ratoins, or Fishoins.
Frozen Coin
Applies the Icebound modifier to unmodified coins it touches.
Workoin
+8 Tickets on exchange. Corrupts into Creditor Coin after three rounds.
TNT Coin
Applies the Gunpowder modifier to unmodified coins it touches. When in an explosion, creates a big explosion and then gets destroyed.
Earthquakoin
Shakes the cabinet when scored.
Hypnoticoin
Applies the Sleepwalk modifier to unmodified coins it touches. Moves toward the scoring zone on exchange.
Magicoin
Non-Chaos coins touched become Chaos coins with the same rarity.
Blind Boxoin
Next round, either becomes an Epic coin or corrupts to Mimicoin.
Dice Coin
On exchange, this coin either grants +1 to Score Rate permanently, does nothing, or corrupts into Pooroin.
Red Packet Coin
+5-80 Tickets when scored.
Percentoin
When scored, adds 5% of target score to current score.
Bait Coin
While in play, all Copper Coins gain +1 value.
Raw Ore Coin
When in an explosion or shaken, grants +20 Tickets and becomes Sandoin, Quartzoin, Amethystoin, or Diamondoin.
Quartzoin
Valuable. When scored, grants +15 value to Quartzoins, Amethystoins, and Diamondoins.
Meteoroin
Spawns two Aeroliteoins on Astrofall. Next round, this coin becomes an Aeroliteoin.
Venusoin
When scored, generates Light Balls that add +20 value to five Astro coins.
Jupiteroin
Four satellites revolve around this coin and explode when touching new coins, granting +5 value to coins in the explosion.
Dr. Balloin
Taps nearby new Prize Balls, gaining +45 value per tap.
Doughoin
Attracts other ingredients to cook. While in play, +0.1 score rate.
Clayoin
Absorbs other Clayoins to boost its size and value.
Colored Glazeoin
While in play or in clip, boosts the chance for Raw Ore Coins to spawn high-rarity coins.
Budoin
Get Nutri when fertilized by Wateroin, Poocoin, Rotten Bananoin, or Rotten Corn Coin. Grows a Coin Flower at full Nutri.
Rice Balloin
+15 Tickets per remaining exchange when scored.
Omuriceoin
Attracts specific ingredients to cook. When scored, gain Bonus Coins equal to 50% of coins held in hand.
Mushroin Rice
Scores nearby Mushroin, Mushroin Rice, and Mushroin Pizza when scored.
Rice Pudding
Valuable. When scored, 80% chance to spawn a new Rice Pudding.
Seven-Herb Porridge
While in play or in clip, +5% to conversion rate. When scored, +5% conversion rate until next round.
Chikuwaoin
Gains value equal to 1.5x Score Rate on exchange.
Raccoin rare coins
There are 45 rare coins in Raccoin. These won't show up in the shop very often, and they'll significantly boost your score when played.