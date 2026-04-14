All 150 special coins in Raccoin, plus the 21 bad coins, and their effects explained

The adorably addictive coin pusher roguelike Raccoin features over a hundred special coins that can boost your earnings and propel you past each round's target score. Learning the effects of each special coin can help you make the most of re-rolls in the shop, set new high scores, and win higher difficulty Tickets.

You'll only start out with a few dozen special coins in Raccoin, but winning runs with each character and surpassing scoring milestones will grow your collection. These are all the special coins you can unlock in Raccoin.

Raccoin common coins

There are 26 common coins to collect in Raccoin. These won't dramatically boost your score, but they're a solid foundation that you can rely on in early rounds.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Common coins Coin Effect Copper Coin The most common coin. Your best friend. Glue Coin Sticks to coins it touches, adds +8 value to them. Tickoin Gives 20 Tickets when scored. Chummy Coin While in play or in clip, all Chummy Coins gain +5 value. Wateroin Waters Budoin and Seedoin by touching them, then this coin is destroyed. Conducts the Energized modifier. Bunny Coin Breeds 1-2 Bunny Coins when touching another Bunny Coin, then weakens. Relicoin Gains +15 value per round start. Eggoin Becomes a Hen Coin next round. Cooinkie This cookie is just cruelly occupying your cabinet. Does nothing but fill space. Poocoin Fertilizes Lotusoin, Budoin, Seedoin, and Corncoin, then this coin is destroyed. Lotusoin Destroys any Poocoins it touches, breeding new Lotusoins in the process. Cloveroin Increases conversion rate by 3% while in play. +1 Coin Increases numbers of Spin Wheel rewards by +1 while in play or in clip. Minion Coin Grants 1-30 Tickets per spin, but has a 50% chance to be destroyed at round start. Bean Coin Flies to scoring zone when spawned. Unmodifiable. Sandoin Becomes Colored Glazeoin when in an explosion. Becomes Clayoin when touching a Wateroin. Aeroliteoin +50% Score to Current Score upon Astrofall. Astrofalls next round. Mercury Coin +1 Ticket per Astro coin scored while in play. Marsoin +0.5 Score Rate per Prize Ball spawned. Resets each round. Riceoin Attracts other ingredients to cook. Burnt Foodoin The result of failed cooking. Oh no. Does nothing but fill space. Tired Bunny Coin This is a weakened Bunny Coin. Cannot breed anymore. Rotten Chococoin This is a weakened Chococoin. Rotten Bananoin This is a weakened Bananoin. Rotten Corncoin This is a weakened Corncoin. Salted Fishoin This is a weakened Fishoin. Cannot create Wateroins anymore.

Raccoin uncommon coins

(Image credit: Doraccoon)

There are 51 uncommon coins in Raccoin. These are the bread and butter of most runs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Uncommon coins Coin Effect Silver Coin Triggers a random effect when scored. Grants either +2 in hand coins, +6 Tickets, or +10 value. Bomboin Explodes upon exchange. Chococoin Weakens after three rounds. Radiation Coin +20 value to nearby coins. Explodes when in an explosion. Hen Coin Breeds 2 Eggoins at round start. 20% chance of flying back when any Eggoin or Hen Coin is scored. Boost Coin Gains +6 value for every coin it touches. Jawbreakoin When scored, 90% chance to spawn a new Jawbreakoin. Magnetoin Attracts Silver Coins and Gold Coins. Gains +3 value for every nearby Silver Coin and +6 value for every Gold Coin at round end. Sensoroin Emits a laser to score the highest value coins in its path. Wolfoin Gains +12 value when hunting Bunny Coins, Hen Coins, or Turtle Coins. Star Coin Converts nearby Copper Coins to Silver Coins when landing after an Astrofall. Has a 1% chance to Astrofall when any coin is scored. Bananoin Grows on Coin Trees. Monkey Coins love to eat it! Weakens next round. Monkey Coin Picks up nearby coins to fertilize Budoins, Seedoins, and Corn Coins. Gains +5 value when hunting Bananoins. Primal Coin Scores any Silver Coins or Gold Coins it touches, gaining +20 value and spawning a Copper Coin. Jetoin Value ranges from -100 to 200. Lightning Coin Applies the Energized modifier to any unmodified coins it touches. Ally Coin Converts Silver Coins it touches into Ally Coins. While in play or in clip, all Ally Coins gain +10 value. Bubble Coin Removes modifiers from coins it touches, gaining +15 value. Scored after 3 modifier removals. Bubble Gum Coin Applies the Giant modifier to unmodified coins it touches. Ratoin Gains +8 value when hunting Cooinkies, Mushroins, Poocoins, Burnt Foodoins, Rotten Chococoins, Rotten Bananoins, Rotten Corn Coins, Salted Fishoins, and Bad-Apple Coins. Mushroin Applies the Fungus modifier to unmodified Food coins it touches. Credition Value x Debt. At round start, Debt increases by +15%. When scored, lose Tickets equal to Debt. Fishoin Spawns two Wateroins on exchange. Weakens next round. Catoin +40 Tickets when hunting Hen Coins, Ratoins, or Fishoins. Frozen Coin Applies the Icebound modifier to unmodified coins it touches. Workoin +8 Tickets on exchange. Corrupts into Creditor Coin after three rounds. TNT Coin Applies the Gunpowder modifier to unmodified coins it touches. When in an explosion, creates a big explosion and then gets destroyed. Earthquakoin Shakes the cabinet when scored. Hypnoticoin Applies the Sleepwalk modifier to unmodified coins it touches. Moves toward the scoring zone on exchange. Magicoin Non-Chaos coins touched become Chaos coins with the same rarity. Blind Boxoin Next round, either becomes an Epic coin or corrupts to Mimicoin. Dice Coin On exchange, this coin either grants +1 to Score Rate permanently, does nothing, or corrupts into Pooroin. Red Packet Coin +5-80 Tickets when scored. Percentoin When scored, adds 5% of target score to current score. Bait Coin While in play, all Copper Coins gain +1 value. Raw Ore Coin When in an explosion or shaken, grants +20 Tickets and becomes Sandoin, Quartzoin, Amethystoin, or Diamondoin. Quartzoin Valuable. When scored, grants +15 value to Quartzoins, Amethystoins, and Diamondoins. Meteoroin Spawns two Aeroliteoins on Astrofall. Next round, this coin becomes an Aeroliteoin. Venusoin When scored, generates Light Balls that add +20 value to five Astro coins. Jupiteroin Four satellites revolve around this coin and explode when touching new coins, granting +5 value to coins in the explosion. Dr. Balloin Taps nearby new Prize Balls, gaining +45 value per tap. Doughoin Attracts other ingredients to cook. While in play, +0.1 score rate. Clayoin Absorbs other Clayoins to boost its size and value. Colored Glazeoin While in play or in clip, boosts the chance for Raw Ore Coins to spawn high-rarity coins. Budoin Get Nutri when fertilized by Wateroin, Poocoin, Rotten Bananoin, or Rotten Corn Coin. Grows a Coin Flower at full Nutri. Rice Balloin +15 Tickets per remaining exchange when scored. Omuriceoin Attracts specific ingredients to cook. When scored, gain Bonus Coins equal to 50% of coins held in hand. Mushroin Rice Scores nearby Mushroin, Mushroin Rice, and Mushroin Pizza when scored. Rice Pudding Valuable. When scored, 80% chance to spawn a new Rice Pudding. Seven-Herb Porridge While in play or in clip, +5% to conversion rate. When scored, +5% conversion rate until next round. Chikuwaoin Gains value equal to 1.5x Score Rate on exchange.

Raccoin rare coins

(Image credit: Doraccoon)

There are 45 rare coins in Raccoin. These won't show up in the shop very often, and they'll significantly boost your score when played.