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All 150 special coins in Raccoin, plus the 21 bad coins, and their effects explained

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Reference our full list of special coins in Raccoin so you don't get caught out by their weird multipliers.

Raccoin
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The adorably addictive coin pusher roguelike Raccoin features over a hundred special coins that can boost your earnings and propel you past each round's target score. Learning the effects of each special coin can help you make the most of re-rolls in the shop, set new high scores, and win higher difficulty Tickets.

You'll only start out with a few dozen special coins in Raccoin, but winning runs with each character and surpassing scoring milestones will grow your collection. These are all the special coins you can unlock in Raccoin.

Raccoin common coins

(Image credit: Doraccoon)

There are 26 common coins to collect in Raccoin. These won't dramatically boost your score, but they're a solid foundation that you can rely on in early rounds.

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Common coins

Coin

Effect

Copper Coin

The most common coin. Your best friend.

Glue Coin

Sticks to coins it touches, adds +8 value to them.

Tickoin

Gives 20 Tickets when scored.

Chummy Coin

While in play or in clip, all Chummy Coins gain +5 value.

Wateroin

Waters Budoin and Seedoin by touching them, then this coin is destroyed. Conducts the Energized modifier.

Bunny Coin

Breeds 1-2 Bunny Coins when touching another Bunny Coin, then weakens.

Relicoin

Gains +15 value per round start.

Eggoin

Becomes a Hen Coin next round.

Cooinkie

This cookie is just cruelly occupying your cabinet. Does nothing but fill space.

Poocoin

Fertilizes Lotusoin, Budoin, Seedoin, and Corncoin, then this coin is destroyed.

Lotusoin

Destroys any Poocoins it touches, breeding new Lotusoins in the process.

Cloveroin

Increases conversion rate by 3% while in play.

+1 Coin

Increases numbers of Spin Wheel rewards by +1 while in play or in clip.

Minion Coin

Grants 1-30 Tickets per spin, but has a 50% chance to be destroyed at round start.

Bean Coin

Flies to scoring zone when spawned. Unmodifiable.

Sandoin

Becomes Colored Glazeoin when in an explosion. Becomes Clayoin when touching a Wateroin.

Aeroliteoin

+50% Score to Current Score upon Astrofall. Astrofalls next round.

Mercury Coin

+1 Ticket per Astro coin scored while in play.

Marsoin

+0.5 Score Rate per Prize Ball spawned. Resets each round.

Riceoin

Attracts other ingredients to cook.

Burnt Foodoin

The result of failed cooking. Oh no. Does nothing but fill space.

Tired Bunny Coin

This is a weakened Bunny Coin. Cannot breed anymore.

Rotten Chococoin

This is a weakened Chococoin.

Rotten Bananoin

This is a weakened Bananoin.

Rotten Corncoin

This is a weakened Corncoin.

Salted Fishoin

This is a weakened Fishoin. Cannot create Wateroins anymore.

Raccoin uncommon coins

Raccoin

(Image credit: Doraccoon)

There are 51 uncommon coins in Raccoin. These are the bread and butter of most runs.

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Uncommon coins

Coin

Effect

Silver Coin

Triggers a random effect when scored. Grants either +2 in hand coins, +6 Tickets, or +10 value.

Bomboin

Explodes upon exchange.

Chococoin

Weakens after three rounds.

Radiation Coin

+20 value to nearby coins. Explodes when in an explosion.

Hen Coin

Breeds 2 Eggoins at round start. 20% chance of flying back when any Eggoin or Hen Coin is scored.

Boost Coin

Gains +6 value for every coin it touches.

Jawbreakoin

When scored, 90% chance to spawn a new Jawbreakoin.

Magnetoin

Attracts Silver Coins and Gold Coins. Gains +3 value for every nearby Silver Coin and +6 value for every Gold Coin at round end.

Sensoroin

Emits a laser to score the highest value coins in its path.

Wolfoin

Gains +12 value when hunting Bunny Coins, Hen Coins, or Turtle Coins.

Star Coin

Converts nearby Copper Coins to Silver Coins when landing after an Astrofall. Has a 1% chance to Astrofall when any coin is scored.

Bananoin

Grows on Coin Trees. Monkey Coins love to eat it! Weakens next round.

Monkey Coin

Picks up nearby coins to fertilize Budoins, Seedoins, and Corn Coins. Gains +5 value when hunting Bananoins.

Primal Coin

Scores any Silver Coins or Gold Coins it touches, gaining +20 value and spawning a Copper Coin.

Jetoin

Value ranges from -100 to 200.

Lightning Coin

Applies the Energized modifier to any unmodified coins it touches.

Ally Coin

Converts Silver Coins it touches into Ally Coins. While in play or in clip, all Ally Coins gain +10 value.

Bubble Coin

Removes modifiers from coins it touches, gaining +15 value. Scored after 3 modifier removals.

Bubble Gum Coin

Applies the Giant modifier to unmodified coins it touches.

Ratoin

Gains +8 value when hunting Cooinkies, Mushroins, Poocoins, Burnt Foodoins, Rotten Chococoins, Rotten Bananoins, Rotten Corn Coins, Salted Fishoins, and Bad-Apple Coins.

Mushroin

Applies the Fungus modifier to unmodified Food coins it touches.

Credition

Value x Debt. At round start, Debt increases by +15%. When scored, lose Tickets equal to Debt.

Fishoin

Spawns two Wateroins on exchange. Weakens next round.

Catoin

+40 Tickets when hunting Hen Coins, Ratoins, or Fishoins.

Frozen Coin

Applies the Icebound modifier to unmodified coins it touches.

Workoin

+8 Tickets on exchange. Corrupts into Creditor Coin after three rounds.

TNT Coin

Applies the Gunpowder modifier to unmodified coins it touches. When in an explosion, creates a big explosion and then gets destroyed.

Earthquakoin

Shakes the cabinet when scored.

Hypnoticoin

Applies the Sleepwalk modifier to unmodified coins it touches. Moves toward the scoring zone on exchange.

Magicoin

Non-Chaos coins touched become Chaos coins with the same rarity.

Blind Boxoin

Next round, either becomes an Epic coin or corrupts to Mimicoin.

Dice Coin

On exchange, this coin either grants +1 to Score Rate permanently, does nothing, or corrupts into Pooroin.

Red Packet Coin

+5-80 Tickets when scored.

Percentoin

When scored, adds 5% of target score to current score.

Bait Coin

While in play, all Copper Coins gain +1 value.

Raw Ore Coin

When in an explosion or shaken, grants +20 Tickets and becomes Sandoin, Quartzoin, Amethystoin, or Diamondoin.

Quartzoin

Valuable. When scored, grants +15 value to Quartzoins, Amethystoins, and Diamondoins.

Meteoroin

Spawns two Aeroliteoins on Astrofall. Next round, this coin becomes an Aeroliteoin.

Venusoin

When scored, generates Light Balls that add +20 value to five Astro coins.

Jupiteroin

Four satellites revolve around this coin and explode when touching new coins, granting +5 value to coins in the explosion.

Dr. Balloin

Taps nearby new Prize Balls, gaining +45 value per tap.

Doughoin

Attracts other ingredients to cook. While in play, +0.1 score rate.

Clayoin

Absorbs other Clayoins to boost its size and value.

Colored Glazeoin

While in play or in clip, boosts the chance for Raw Ore Coins to spawn high-rarity coins.

Budoin

Get Nutri when fertilized by Wateroin, Poocoin, Rotten Bananoin, or Rotten Corn Coin. Grows a Coin Flower at full Nutri.

Rice Balloin

+15 Tickets per remaining exchange when scored.

Omuriceoin

Attracts specific ingredients to cook. When scored, gain Bonus Coins equal to 50% of coins held in hand.

Mushroin Rice

Scores nearby Mushroin, Mushroin Rice, and Mushroin Pizza when scored.

Rice Pudding

Valuable. When scored, 80% chance to spawn a new Rice Pudding.

Seven-Herb Porridge

While in play or in clip, +5% to conversion rate. When scored, +5% conversion rate until next round.

Chikuwaoin

Gains value equal to 1.5x Score Rate on exchange.

Raccoin rare coins

Raccoin

(Image credit: Doraccoon)

There are 45 rare coins in Raccoin. These won't show up in the shop very often, and they'll significantly boost your score when played.

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