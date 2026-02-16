Jump to:

How to get and use the Fancy Bow in Mewgenics

Does Tink's mysterious Fancy Bow have a purpose?

Mewgenics Fancy Bow: Dialogue with Tink in his house, saying: &quot;Oh, what a precious kitty! I know just the thing!&quot;.
(Image credit: Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel)
There are heaps of unique items to collect in Mewgenics, from an Anarchist Cookbook or necromantic Kandarian dagger, to a helmet made from a dinosaur skull. Almost all of these items tell you exactly what they do. However, the Fancy Bow is less transparent—all you're told is that it's fancy and that you shouldn't get rid of it.

The problem is, this information comes from Tink, and he's not exactly the most level-headed person. Until you figure out what to do with it, the Fancy Bow will sit there hogging space in your minuscule storage box.

How to get the Fancy Bow in Mewgenics

(Image credit: Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel)

You'll be given the Fancy Bow after you donate a kitten to Tink for the very first time, so you can get it very early on. When he hands it to you, Tink stresses that it's not useful quite yet and that you shouldn't lose it.

Now, if you do lose it for whatever reason, it doesn't look like there's a way to get it back. So…uh, don't lose it.

What does the Fancy Bow do in Mewgenics?

(Image credit: Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel)

The Fancy Bow doesn't seem to actually do anything—PC Gamer's own Robin Valentine has completed almost all of the game's main quests, and it hasn't come up in any of those yet. There's a theory that it may be part of a full Fancy gear set, and that's why Tink urges you to keep it, but I've not found anything of the sort so far.

Most likely, the Fancy Bow is just that: a cosmetic item for your cats. After all, it's not that hard to get, and I wouldn't put it past Tink to hoodwink you for a kitten.

I'll update this guide should a use be found for the Fancy Bow, so I recommend hanging onto it in your stash. Remember that you can increase your storage size by donating cats to Butch, so it's not too much of an issue.

Rory Norris
