How to beat Dybbuk in Mewgenics
Dybbuk is the final boss of dodging.
There are heaps of creative bosses in Mewgenics, and most of them aren't too complicated. The Boneyard's Dybbuk is the first real roadblock I ran into, a troublesome cat that rolls to avoid all of your attacks. As you'd imagine, it's hard to kill a boss that you can't hit, especially one with 85 health that also packs a punch.
Dybbuk also has a very ominous description that it will "get revenge" on the cat that kills it. I'll explain how this works below so you can beat Dybbuk and clear The Boneyard for good.
How to beat Dybbuk in Mewgenics
Dybbuk's main mechanic is that they avoid attacks (ranged or melee) by rolling to an adjacent tile, causing you to deal no damage with that move. Luckily, there are a few good ways to counter Dybbuk:
- Stun or immobilise Dybbuk so they can't move, such as by using bear traps
- Use AoE attacks like Brambles or Scatter Shot, as they will often still hit
- Take advantage of automatic counterattacks like Thorns or Hunter's Tower Defence passive
- Projectiles or other skills that attack in a line can still hit if he flips forward or backwards instead of to the side
- Trap Dybbuk in a corner or surround them so they can't dodge
Dybbuk is the final boss of the Boneyard area, so be on the lookout for these types of skills as you progress if you're heading in this direction. You don't want to reach this boss without access to at least some of these skills.
My strategy was to take advantage of the various bear traps and Tower Defence passive available to the Hunter, one of the starting classes. I placed my Hunter at the edge of their range, so that if Dybbuk rolled in and out of range, they'd trigger the Tower Defence passive. Then, I boxed Dybbuk in the top right corner of the arena with my other cats, using traps to immobilise him for free hits from my melee characters.
However, once you 'kill' Dybbuk, they'll possess whoever landed the killing blow, meaning you'll have to down your own cat to exorcise him. The possessed cat will use all their own skills against you. This is an incredibly important detail, as you generally don't want your strongest character to be the one to kill Dybbuk, or you'll have a harder time in the second phase. Dybbuk possessed my ranger and proceeded to land massive critical hits on all my characters, and I just scraped out alive.
Leaving this fight on low health or even a cat down is fine on your first run-through, but once you unlock the Throbbing Domain and have to keep going after this fight, it puts you at a huge disadvantage.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
