Two of Mewgenics' most memorable areas were directly inspired by a brutal and brilliant tabletop RPG
Can you fit a cat through a funnel?
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Easily the biggest influence on how I've run tabletop RPG campaigns over the last few years has been the OSR movement. Short for Old School Renaissance (or Old School Revival, depending on who you ask), it's a subgenre of games that look back on the origins of D&D and bring forward ideas that had become unpopular in the modern hobby—such as lethal dungeons, morally grey heroes, and an emphasis on player problem-solving over stats and rolls.
Apparently it's also been a big influence on the best game of the year so far, Mewgenics—with one specific element having inspired two of the game's most memorable areas.
Edmund McMillen has previously mentioned the OSR TTRPG Dungeon Crawl Classics being a touchstone during development, and co-developer Tyler Glaiel has gotten a little more specific on his X account. "The Desert and The Lab are both kind of intended to act like a level 0 funnel," he says.
The Desert and The Lab are both kind of intended to act like a Level 0 Funnel (which is a thing from DCC) https://t.co/rEmRrw6SloFebruary 22, 2026
What's a level 0 funnel, you might ask? It's a particular style of adventure design created for Dungeon Crawl Classics, and it bears a little explanation.
DCC deliberately takes a lot of OSR ideas to their extremes, for a 'gonzo' feel, and in particular it dials up the lethality for early characters. An important part of that is that you don't start with a level 1 character like you would in other D&D-derived systems.
Instead, you start with four level 0 characters—randomly-generated adventurers so green they don't even have a proper class yet—and then send them into a brutally difficult dungeon for their first adventure. This is a 'funnel', because as these fledgling heroes are killed off one-by-one by traps and monsters, you're filtering down to the one strongest and/or luckiest hero in your stable. If that one can make it out alive, they get promoted to level 1 and choose a class, having truly earned their place in an adventuring party.
Though not quite as harsh, the Desert and the Lab are designed to serve a similar function in Mewgenics. Via the Desert's heat mechanics, which limit your healing, and the Lab's jump up in encounter difficulty, these first zones of Act 2 and 3 serve as a tough test of which cats in your party have real longevity and which are holding you back.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
In the Desert, your weakest cats are likely to keep getting downed without easy ways to recover—and by the end of the area, you may want to cut one or more loose to avoid their stat penalties holding you back.
The Lab is a little more direct, with encounters that can instantly injure or kill cats, or leave them with debilitating diseases—and boss fights that severely punish parties that don't have the kind of DPS they'll need to thrive in the rest of Act 3.
It's a clever bit of design, and it's great to see developers taking more nuanced inspiration from tabletop RPGs than simply adapting the games they played in the 90s. In some ways Mewgenics feels like the mangy little brother to Baldur's Gate 3, with its own embrace of very D&D-inspired player freedom and expression—albeit in very different ways.
If you're curious to find out more about Dungeon Crawl Classics and funnels, I recommend checking out the adventure Sailors on the Starless Sea—a wonderfully psychedelic and hilariously horrible dungeon that pits hapless villagers against an incursion of pure chaos. And you know what? It technically even has mutant cats in it…
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.