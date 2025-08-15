Robocop: Rogue City, which I admit I was completely wrong about, is just $5 in the Humble Store Summer Sale
There are a lot of really good deals in this year's Humble Summer Sale, but Robocop for a fiver is surely one of the best.
It's Friday afternoon—maybe even Friday night, depending on where you are—and that means the weekend is upon us and you've got some time to sink into videogames. You've probably got a massive backlog to dig through, but you know what? Who cares, because the Humble Store Summer Sale is live and it's got some bonkers deals.
We're going to keep this simple by heading to the Deals Under $5 section, which is surprisingly stacked. Robocop: Rogue City, which I said looked bad but then turned out to be really good, is just $5, 90% off the regular price, which is bonkers; if that's not your cup of tea, you can pick up what is almost certainly the most diametrically opposed videogame experience possible in What Remains of Edith Finch, also just a fiver.
Don't have five dollars? Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, which I will never not defend as a genuinely good shooter, is $4.
Other choice cheapos:
- Carrion - $5
- Just Cause 3 XXL Edition - $4.19
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne - $2.49
- Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $4
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe, which is great and I will hear no more about it - $4
- The Red Strings Club - $3
- Mad Max - $3
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - $3.74
- Dishonored 2 - $3
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition - $5
- The Talos Principle - $4.49
- XCOM 2 - $2 (and then you can add on the War of the Chosen expansion for another $4)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $5
There's more than that, but you get the idea: Lots of really good games packing a sub-$5 price tag. I like that. You can spend more if you want to, there are various other price-based sections, plus genre breakdowns and publisher sales to root through if you want to come at it from a different angle.
It's not quite as much of an all-out sales extravaganza as a big Steam sale, but most of the games (possibly all of them, but I don't want to over-commit) are delivered by Steam key, so you're still getting all the games on what is almost certainly your platform of choice.
The Humble Store Summer Sale is live now and runs until September 4.
