PSA: You can adjust your mouse sensitivity in Resident Evil Requiem, but the setting's not in an obvious place
At least it's not behind a zodiac-themed puzzle door.
Resident Evil Requiem encourages you to play Grace's sections in first-person and Leon's over the shoulder, which helps emphasize the scariness of the former and the badassness of the chainsaw-parrying latter. I played through the whole opening with my mouse in molasses though, because I thought there wasn't a way to change the sensitivity. It's a Capcom game, you'll forgive me for assuming the PC options might be lacking.
Capcom had to point it out themselves in a news announcement post-release: "Mouse sensitivity settings for each character can be changed via Camera in the Options menu. First, select Grace's Camera or Leon's Camera. Once selected, a menu with more detailed settings will open. From there, you can adjust the camera speed of first-person and third-person perspectives."
It's not under the Keyboard and Mouse section of the Controls submenu like you'd expect, and even if you look in the Camera section you'd be forgiven for not realizing that next to the toggle for first- and third-person there's an icon that leads to the other menu where you'll finally find sliders for camera speed and acceleration.
You won't find an FOV slider anywhere, however, even though the Resident Evil 4 remake had one—an odd instance of backsliding on a useful feature after finally giving in and adding it. The resolution options are pretty basic too, and my wackadoo 2560x1600 monitor isn't supported. There's always REFramework, I guess.
