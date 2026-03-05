Out-of-bounds camera reveals Resident Evil Requiem's Grace is a Redditor

You can get to all kinds of places you're not supposed to by going out of bounds in videogames. You might find a mysterious arena in Elden Ring. You might make it all the way to Hammerfell in Oblivion. Or you might visit the most cursed place of all: Reddit.

As KnyH_82 and Connect_Base_217 both discovered and, appropriately, posted to the Resident Evil subreddit, a quick look where you're not supposed to look during the flashback cutscene where young Grace Ashcroft is on her laptop reveals that she's on a subreddit called r/amateurjournalists.

Mentions of "old man Jack" and "that giant black monster" as well as "the Baker family" make it clear she's reading about the events of Resident Evil 7. Other posts in the sub ask "Do you think there are still infected out there?" and "The government are doing child experiments?" as well as "Evidence the BSAA are fishy", all of which tie into the events of Requiem. Although the post about ​"Mice on the moon? The Clangers are real and out there?" not so much.

Though there is a real sub for r/amateurjournalism it's private. A fan has made Grace's special interest real though, creating r/amateurjournalists for all your conspiracy theories about zombies, corporate experiments, and British television shows about mice who live on the moon, I guess.