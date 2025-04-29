An Oblivion Remastered player ended up in 'the backrooms of Oblivion' trying to find the exact location from The Elder Scrolls 6 teaser trailer

It didn't take long for Oblivion Remastered players to start pushing the boundaries to see what they could get away with. It only took three hours for someone to upload the first gooner mod, and now one player has managed to break through Cyrodiil's border into Valenwood and Hammerfell.

Valenwood is to the southwest of Cyrodiil, Oblivion's location, and features in The Elder Scrolls Online. While it may be on the border, player GnoblinXD managed to make their way pretty far into the supposedly out-of-bounds map.

"I was walking along the Strid River from Skingrad, and it turns out you jump across into Valenwood near Kvatch," GnoblinXD says (via IGN). "I explored a bit and was surprised to find basically the whole landmass of the map was there, even if not detailed, of course.

There may not be much to see there, but if you're wondering how GnoblinXD did it, then you're in luck, as they also uploaded a helpful guide showing players how to find the exact spot where you can throw yourself off a cliff, miraculously bounce off the river below, and then scramble up the hillside to Valenwood.

But like a true explorer, GnoblinXD didn't stop there. Instead of calling it a day after wandering around the empty landscape of Valenwood, they set their sights on something bigger: Hammerfell, the rumoured location for The Elder Scrolls 6.

"After many an hour spent searching, I finally found my way to the other side of Cyrodiil's northern border," GnoblinXD says. "The region seems vast. Much bigger than the Valenwood/Elsweyr area. The landmass stretches way beyond render distance, so who knows how far it goes? Likely, there is nothing here, but I'm intrigued nonetheless.

"I got here using no mods, glitches or console commands, my game is entirely vanilla. Oh, and it's kind of funny that Hammerfell seems thoroughly covered in forests while Valenwood had no trees at all, lol." That'd be because Valenwood is the home of the Wood Elves, who are meant to be, you know, elves who live in the woods.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside a screenshot of GnoblinXD's place marker to prove that they actually made it to Hammerfell, there are a couple of pretty screenshots of snowy mountains, fern forests, and a lush grassland. That may be it, but there's more here than in Valenwood.

The only issue GnoblinXD came across was in trying to reach the coastline from The Elder Scrolls 6 teaser trailer. Someone did ask them whether they could make their way over and grab some screenshots, but in trying to do so, GnoblinXD fell through the map: " I walked west towards that area, but after a while I fell off the edge of the map. I didn't die, but now I'm stuck in the backrooms of Oblivion."

There was a giant invisible wall in the original Oblivion to stop players from crossing any borders, but you could see a bit beyond it. Now, that's not to say that someone couldn't manage to find a way to break through, but it's clearly a lot easier to go off exploring in the remaster.