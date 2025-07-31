Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, July 31

Refine your daily puzzling with our Wordle tips, happy to help you squeeze the most out of every single letter you've uncovered, no matter how your game's going. We've got a great hint for today's Wordle written up and ready to go too if you'd like a clearer idea of what to do with any green and yellow letters you've found, as well as the July 31 (1503) answer ready to go. Go on, treat yourself. End the month with another Wordle win.



A rough start didn't exactly put me in a great mood, but sticking with it and keeping a close eye on all those grey letters I'd unearthed (and there were so many of them) eventually led me to today's answer. On days like these it's worth remembering that a bunch of "wrong" letters can offer just as much guidance as a green or two—and we've got plenty of help here if you need something extra too.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, July 31

This is a decorative ruffle, an extra bit of folded cloth around the edge of something, but not as formal as a pleat. If something has none of these it's considered simple and straightforward.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Finish July with another win. The answer to the July 31 (1503) Wordle is FRILL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

July 30 : ASSAY

: ASSAY July 29 : OMEGA

: OMEGA July 28 : SAVVY

: SAVVY July 27 : WHOLE

: WHOLE July 26 : HAUNT

: HAUNT July 25 : GOFER

: GOFER July 24 : QUAKE

: QUAKE July 23: WATER

WATER July 22: BURNT

BURNT July 21: TIZZY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.