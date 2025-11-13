Once Upon a Katamari announced the first two DLCs during the State of Play Japan stream on November 11, and to say I'm excited is a complete understatement. Even though these DLCs won't add any crazy new levels for you to roll around, they're just as exciting. If you jumped at the opportunity to start customising your character with accessories like I did, then you'll be thrilled to hear this too.

Both DLCs will add five remix tracks and ten accessories each to the game. The first will arrive this month, adding five Dance Dance Remixes to the game alongside its mystery accessories. And, outside of the DLC content, all players will receive a cosplay set for Saki Hanami from Idolm@ster, which is potentially one of the greatest outfits I've seen yet in Katamari.

I hope this also means we can expect more cosplays in the future, as I'd probably sell my soul for a Miku outfit. With that said, this outfit in particular is only available for the Prince, so you won't be able to dress any cousin up in full cosplay. Again, I'm pretty hopeful this will change later down the line as well.

However, the second DLC coming in winter will give every player a set of DJ accessories which aren't just limited to one character. In addition, five Neo Remixes will be added to the game to coincide with the new outfit you unlock, alongside the ten new accessories that are yet to be unveiled. With such a vague release window, I'm certain we won't be seeing the content of this pack until the new year, but hey. I'll just strut around in cosplay until then.

Since one of my favourite features of Once Upon a Katamari is the ability to customise a cousin, new accessories alone are enough to sell me on the idea of a DLC, let alone the fact that free outfits and accessory sets are being dished out regardless of whether or not you've bought any additional content. Even though they won't add any more Katamari chaos to the game itself, they are still incredibly exciting, and I look forward to dressing the Prince in whatever outfits I can get my paws on in the future.