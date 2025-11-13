Someone needs to take my wallet away because Once Upon a Katamari has revealed its first two DLC's and one is launching this month

News
By published

What more could you ask for?

Once Upon a Katamari Rolling up Dinosaurs level
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Once Upon a Katamari announced the first two DLCs during the State of Play Japan stream on November 11, and to say I'm excited is a complete understatement. Even though these DLCs won't add any crazy new levels for you to roll around, they're just as exciting. If you jumped at the opportunity to start customising your character with accessories like I did, then you'll be thrilled to hear this too.

Both DLCs will add five remix tracks and ten accessories each to the game. The first will arrive this month, adding five Dance Dance Remixes to the game alongside its mystery accessories. And, outside of the DLC content, all players will receive a cosplay set for Saki Hanami from Idolm@ster, which is potentially one of the greatest outfits I've seen yet in Katamari.

Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.