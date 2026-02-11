Mewgenics DLC is coming, but Edmund McMillen says he and co-creator Tyler Glaiel want to take a few months to 'fully understand what people really like about the game' before they start on it
McMillen figures it might take a year after work begins to make the DLC, but based on everything that's happened up to now, it might take a whole lot longer too.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Mewgenics, the cat-breeding brawler from Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel, is a big game. Senior editor Robin Valentine wrote in his review (92%, by the way) that "after three weeks and over 100 hours of Mewgenics taking over my personal life, it's still surprising me every run." In case that's not sufficiently convincing, McMillen himself said it will take most players more than 200 hours to "beat the game," and more than 500 hours to see and do it all.
That's a whole lotta playtime, enough to keep most people going for weeks, and probably months. So naturally, McMillen and Glaiel are thinking that what it really needs is more.
"I assume we will start on DLC in a few months after seeing what people like and want to see more of," McMillen wrote about possible new content in today's AMA. "We have a rough idea of something small, like a few more classes and more areas etc., but don't wanna start on it till we fully understand what people really like about the game.
"I assume it will take a year from when we start to release a DLC. .. maybe?"
Comment from r/SteamDeck
That should give Mewgenics players enough time to get through the base content, but it's also worth keeping in mind that this time frame is even less carved-in-stone than these things usually are. As PC Gamer's Shaun Prescott once wrote, McMillen—when he was still a part of Team Meat—"has a habit of announcing cool stuff and taking aaaages to release it." Ironically, Shaun wrote that in 2015, and yeah, it was a reference to Mewgenics, which had been announced three years prior.
McMillen himself said when work on Mewgenics resumed in 2018 that it was probably "a few years" away: For those of you without a calculator handy, that was eight years ago.
This is not necessarily a bad thing. As Shaun wrote (in 2015), the long waits are worth it because the games are always so good. And it's great that Mewgenics is getting DLC, because it really is such a great game. But at this point, I think the smart move is to be happy it's coming, and don't set any reminders for 2027.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.