Mewgenics DLC is coming, but Edmund McMillen says he and co-creator Tyler Glaiel want to take a few months to 'fully understand what people really like about the game' before they start on it

Mewgenics, the cat-breeding brawler from Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel, is a big game. Senior editor Robin Valentine wrote in his review (92%, by the way) that "after three weeks and over 100 hours of Mewgenics taking over my personal life, it's still surprising me every run." In case that's not sufficiently convincing, McMillen himself said it will take most players more than 200 hours to "beat the game," and more than 500 hours to see and do it all.

That's a whole lotta playtime, enough to keep most people going for weeks, and probably months. So naturally, McMillen and Glaiel are thinking that what it really needs is more.

"I assume we will start on DLC in a few months after seeing what people like and want to see more of," McMillen wrote about possible new content in today's AMA. "We have a rough idea of something small, like a few more classes and more areas etc., but don't wanna start on it till we fully understand what people really like about the game.

"I assume it will take a year from when we start to release a DLC. .. maybe?"

That should give Mewgenics players enough time to get through the base content, but it's also worth keeping in mind that this time frame is even less carved-in-stone than these things usually are. As PC Gamer's Shaun Prescott once wrote, McMillen—when he was still a part of Team Meat—"has a habit of announcing cool stuff and taking aaaages to release it." Ironically, Shaun wrote that in 2015, and yeah, it was a reference to Mewgenics, which had been announced three years prior.

McMillen himself said when work on Mewgenics resumed in 2018 that it was probably "a few years" away: For those of you without a calculator handy, that was eight years ago.

This is not necessarily a bad thing. As Shaun wrote (in 2015), the long waits are worth it because the games are always so good. And it's great that Mewgenics is getting DLC, because it really is such a great game. But at this point, I think the smart move is to be happy it's coming, and don't set any reminders for 2027.