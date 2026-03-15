This indie dev is making a Mirror's Edge-inspired freerunning game, complete with an in-game PDA that looks a lot like a PlayStation Portable

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Return to the late aughts.

A parkour runner in first person perspective slides down a sleek hallway.
(Image credit: Viridian Matters)

Mirror's Edge is known primarily for two things these days: being extremely cool and not getting any new games. It has that in common with plenty of aging series under the EA banner, but indie developer Viridian Matters has said enough is enough and announced a full-on Mirror's Edge-like of their own.

Called Panline, the game has a Steam store page which shows off brief snippets and screenshots and, yeah, it sure looks the part. Granted, the streaks of color splashed over each environment lack Mirror's Edge's iconic red, instead opting for hues of bright blue, orange, algae green, and more. It still takes place in a gleaming dystopia full of spotless white skyscrapers, so it's hard to mistake for a spiritual successor to anything else.

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Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

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