The cozy game boom is the clearest trend on Steam over five years of data

GameDiscoverCo's data shows the word "cozy" being used in capsule descriptions more and more frequently.

The GameDiscoverCo newsletter studies how people find the games they play. You may remember the time they analyzed the names of bestselling games on Steam to learn what they had in common. Their latest look at Steam is an in-depth study of keywords in capsule descriptions—the paragraph of summary under the icon on the top-right of a Steam page that tells you it's "a first-person horror game that combines intense action and adventure elements" or whatever.

GameDiscoverCo's rigorous work has resulted in a spreadsheet of the top 1,000 keywords, filtering out "the" and "but" and so on. While the straight-up list of keywords that occur the most in capsule descriptions isn't enlightening—the word "game" is at the top, followed by "world"—the list also breaks down keywords used in games that grossed more than $100,000 LTD (life to date), and splits them up by year.

