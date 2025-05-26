Pick up the Left 4 Dead games for cheaper than a pack of gum in the new Steam sale that's all about zombies, and also vampires

Ready for Halloween, but a little miffed it's so far off? Well, Steam's got you covered. There's plenty of blood, guts, and ghoulies waiting for you in the Zombies vs. Vampires Fest active through June 2.

That might sound a little narrow if you consider the full scope of things, but zombies are such a quintessentially videogame archetype that you'll find all sorts of games about them. Vampires are less ubiquitous, but it's nice to have them grandfathered in here instead of in their own hyper-specific sale like that one about pushing boxes.

Heavy-hitting blockbusters like The Last of Us, Dying Light 2, and Telltale's The Walking Dead take a narrative posture, if you're one of those types that likes a zombie story which is really about humans and how we act in bad situations.

Maybe you're like me, though, and you just like shooting a bunch of monsters with a big ol' machine gun. In that case, you really should pick up games like all-time horde shooter Left 4 Dead 2 (which is currently going for less than a dollar) and Killing Floor 2, which I guess is technically about clones rather than the undead, but I won't tell if you don't. The original L4D is on for just $1 in the new sale too.

As far as the bloodsuckers are concerned, plenty of V Rising bundles are on sale; it's one of the best survival games around, even if you aren't into all the fangs. A personal favorite of mine is Evil West, a Xbox 360-style beat 'em up where you blast apart gargoyles as a ludicrously buff version of Van Helsing. If you need a sheerer shot of adrenaline, maybe give the bullet hell antics Vampire Survivors a look.

A lot of classics are notably not on sale—no Castlevania, no Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines—but there's still plenty to dive into. The sale is live through June 2 at 10 am PT on Steam.