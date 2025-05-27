OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome are back on Steam after being delisted 4 months ago when 2K sold off Private Division

Four months after they were unceremoniously delisted, Roll7's stylish skate games Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World are both back on Steam.

Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World were removed from Steam in February, a move we assumed at the time was the result of the Private Division drama at Take-Two Interactive: After some extended cuteness and difficulty following May 2024 reports that Roll7 and the Private Division publishing label were being closed, Take-Two finally confirmed in November 2024 that Roll7, along with Kerbal Space Program 2 studio Intercept Games, had been closed, and that Private Division was sold off.

The sale of Private Division included "substantially all of Private Division's live and unreleased titles," Take-Two said at the time. But it turns out the sale did not include OlliOlli World or Rollerdrome, as both have returned to Steam and are now listed as being published by 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two.

The delisting of both games seems a little odd in that light. It makes sense, I suppose, if you're transferring ownership from one company to another—lawyers have to do what they do and all that—but Private Division and 2K are both Take-Two companies. Why remove them from sale for nearly four solid months if you're just going to smash 'em back up under a different name?

This I do not know—"business stuff" is probably at the root of it somehow—but it's not a mistake or misprint: 2K confirmed that neither Rollerdrome nor OlliOlli World were included in the Private Division sale, and that it is now the publisher of both games.

Neither OlliOlli World nor Rollerdrome were major sales successes, but both are excellent: OlliOlli World earned an 87% review score as an "unmissable skate 'em up" in 2022, while Rollerdrome drew an even more impressive 94% score the same year. They're games worth playing, in other words, and if you missed them the first time around, here's your second chance.