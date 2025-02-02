Roll7's stylish skate games OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome have both been delisted on Steam

Roll7, the studio behind the sidescrolling skateboard series OlliOlli, was closed down after Take-Two Interactive's Private Division label was sold last year—announced after a lot of hemming and hawing from Take-Two's CEO. Presumably as a consequence of that, two games Roll7 made under Private Division, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome, have both been delisted on Steam.

Roll7's earlier games, OlliOlli and OlliOlli 2: Welcome to OlliWood, both remain available on Steam as they were published by Devolver Digital. Surprisingly, so does Kerbal Space Program 2, developed by the similarly shuttered Intercept Games for Private Division. That could be evidence the label's new owners intend to continue supporting the early access game, or that its publishing rights weren't included in the sale, or could just be an oversight. Tales of the Shire, the upcoming Middle-earth life sim Wētā Workshop developed for Private Division, has also kept its listing.

Roll7's games tended to be well-liked in these parts, with our reviewer Natalie Clayton calling OlliOlli World "a wonderfully surreal Adventure Time-esque skatopia", while Sam Greer said of Rollerdrome, in a review that gave it 94%, "It might be my favourite action game since Devil Daggers."

For now at least, key resellers like Humble still have both games available for sale, and anyone who previously bought them can still download them from Steam. No Rest for the Wicked, the soulslike action RPG Moon Studios developed for Private Division is also safe, with Take-Two Interactive promising to continue support.