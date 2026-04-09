Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.5 site teases a potential return to the void for its next expansion

Final Fantasy 14 embarked on a new, multi-expansion story arc with Dawntrail—but in terms of what Dawntrail actually set up, it's all been mostly self-contained so far: With one exception, the Interdimensional Key we picked up during the main story quest. Given how many reflections we've yet to visit, it's a pretty huge get for our Warrior of Light.

Well, looks like we might potentially know where we're going first—that's per the patch 7.5 site, released ahead of the next live letter come April 17. Usually, these sites don't give much away at first, but thanks to a couple of preview screenshots, we might have a solid grasp on where we're going next.

First, there's the patches' dungeon, "The Clyteum". One boss shown appears to be an Ahriman, a voidsent, that's taken over a Garlean mech like some kind of parasite—then there's the raid, "The Unmaking", which has the following flavour text: "Wielding the boundless power of the void, they rise from depths unfathomable─the dread sovereign Enuo!"

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Both of these certainly suggest we'll be hopping back to the Void, which is interesting, given we mostly sorted out the Thirteenth back in the Endwalker patch quests—or at the very least, set it on the path to restoration, pouring the light from the First into the void-swarmed dimension.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

However, this isn't the last story quest before FF14's next expansion—we'll be getting a patch 7.55 at some point this year with another batch of quests to properly lead into the game's next chapter. There's still time for a zag, but if we take 7.5 as an indication of where 8.0 is going?

Well, signs are pointing to a reunion with Zero and Golbez in the Thirteenth—which is neat. While Endwalker's patch quests felt a little filler-y, I always compared them to the Soul Surrender questline in Heavensward which, at the time, also felt like a side plot. Square's not one to let past plotlines languish in obscurity—and that storyline wound up being the entire foundation for Shadowbringers.

I've had my misgivings about the direction of FF14's story regarding Dawntrail, but given the improvements I've seen in subsequent patches, I'm genuinely excited to find out how the Void's getting involved in the story again—and if it means venturing to a partially-rebuilt Thirteenth? All the better.