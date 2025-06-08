Steampunk RPG Clockwork Revolution has finally received another trailer after a basically 2 years of silence

After two years of essentially silence, gritty steampunk RPG Clockwork Revolution has finally received another trailer at today's Xbox Games Showcase, giving us a far more in-depth look at what to expect compared to its last announcement and focusing on the "darker" side of Avalon, even though the side we saw before wasn't exactly sunshine and flowers.

A handful of new characters have now been introduced, and the interactions featured have definitely helped set more of a cheeky tone for the game which the original reveal lacked. A lot of Avalon was shown off too, alongside brief looks at things like character and weapon customisation, which even I felt a bit giddy about as someone who usually hates fiddling with gun parts. I expected to have to scrounge around looking for old firearms, but it looks like we'll be able to blueprint our own together.

In an interview published to Xbox Wire, game director Chad Moore shared that the team "wanted to pay off the fantasy of being a steampunk inventor and tinkerer, and our weapon system is a major part of that. When you find a new weapon, it’s a major moment, and that’s because you will have that gun for the rest of the game.

When you upgrade your weapons at the weapon bench, you’ll have literally hundreds of different ways to customize them, depending on the kind of player you are. The whole experience really makes the weapon the star of the show. We also have a bunch of cool gadgets, which are essentially steampunky grenades and deployables, which, along with your time powers, round out your arsenal."

However, what I'd say is the most exciting aspect of the game, the ability to bend time and alter the storyline with the decisions you make while you play, was briefly given a spotlight, too, and it seems like this decision-making will play a very significant role in Clockwork Revolution. With that, I'm definitely left with more questions than I originally had now we've had yet another taste of what's coming.

Despite all the details from the world shown off, and the in-depth character interactions we've now experienced, we're working with an "in due time" release at the moment. But now that we have a gameplay trailer, it definitely feels like we're getting closer to a release window announcement. At least I've been reassured that the game does actually exist as I was starting to convince myself I'd imagined it.