Gears of War is coming back with Marcus and Dom in an Emergence Day prequel
The boys are back.
Today's Xbox Games Showcase wrapped up with a bang: A new Gears of War is on the way—and it's a prequel.
"Experience the brutal horror of Emergence Day through the eyes of Marcus Fenix in the origin story of one of gaming's most acclaimed sagas," Microsoft said.
"Fourteen years before Gears of War, war heroes Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago return home to face a new nightmare: the Locust Horde. These subterranean monsters, grotesque and relentless, erupt from below, laying siege on humanity itself."
And as the trailer wraps up and the slow piano kicks in, it reminds us that this new game really is a return to the beginning: It's a mad, mad world, alright.
Original Gears of War lead designer Cliff Bleszinksi likes what he saw, saying on Twitter that the new trailer gave him "chills."
He also predicted "a heart wrenching scene where we see Dom rushing to save Maria before she gets taken," reminding us all of this absolute (and sadly-deleted) gem:
There's no release target yet—the gearsofwar.com website hasn't even been updated to acknowledge the existence of the new game at this point—but we'll keep our eyes open and let you know when we know.
