Tired of words? Double Fine's next game is a 'story told without words' that stars a walking lighthouse and its pet bird

The inventive minds at Double Fine are back with a game set in the post-apocalypse where you play as a lighthouse.

A "story told without words," Keeper is set in a world consumed by a dark substance that can only be cleared away by the lighthouse's bright gaze, according to the description from a post on Xbox Wire.

The scale of the game is more akin to Psychonauts 2 than some of the other smaller projects Double Fine has done in the past. In the trailer, which debuted during the Xbox Games Showcase, there are gigantic beasts stomping and flying across the island. And it looks like your journey toward the center will involve scaling cliffs, crawling through caves, and visiting towns full of little robots with your bird buddy.

Lee Petty is the creative lead on this one, which explains why it looks more in-line with his other projects, like Stacking, Headlander, and RAD. Keeper wasn't pinned to a genre when development started, but the 2020 global pandemic gave Petty, and the rest of the team, the time to figure it out.

"Keeper is about the unexpected," James Spafford, director of marketing and communications, wrote. "It’s a reality bending experience full of surprise, absurdity and delight, in which you’ll never know quite what will happen next. It's atmospheric, and at times psychedelic and surreal."

Keeper will be released on October 17.