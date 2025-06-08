Yep, you can be 'dumb' in The Outer Worlds 2, and it even comes with some benefits: like 'banging on a machine to get it to work'

Playing a low-intelligence character in an RPG can be a challenge. You're generally shut out of brainier enterprises like science and technology—quite a drawback in a sci-fi setting—and you can miss out on dialogue options that might let you talk your way out of a jam.

But there's typically one big bonus when you make a "dumb" build in RPGs like Fallout: New Vegas or The Outer Worlds: it's hilarious. Being a big dummy leads to misunderstandings, confusing conversations, and tons of laughs, perfect for a second playthrough of an RPG you love.

Historically, Obsidian Entertainment has put a lot of thought into dumb builds, and that's especially true in The Outer Worlds 2. Yes, just like in the original game you can create a dumb character and enjoy lots of funny dialogue. But there's a bit more to it this time around.

"Players love the dumb option," said game director Brandon Adler at the Xbox Game Showcase today. "You get lots of really cool, fun conversation options in the game, but we took that even further."

Picking "Dumb" as a negative trait means you have to lock five of the 12 available skills during skill selection, meaning you will never be able to add points to them. That's a pretty big drawback to being a dummy. On the other hand, there may be some advantages further down the line.

"There's lots of elements in the game where you can be dumb and use that for something," Adler said. "It could be something as simple as banging on a machine to get it to work."

Another example shows up the video we saw today (here on YouTube at about 1:47:00) where a character with the dumb trait encounters a console with a missing fuse needed to complete a circuit. A smart character with tech skills could probably figure out a workaround, and anyone else would probably just go look for a fuse to pop into the slot.

A dummy? They might see the round opening in the console and just stick something round into it, in this case, a tin of "Boarstwurst" canned meat. And why not? Hole round. Can round. Hole metal. Can metal. Me make work!

And it does work! The can completes the circuit. Maybe this dummy isn't so dumb after all.

We also learned more today about The Outer Worlds 2 perks and an unusual trait that can make your knees pop so loud it alerts enemies to your presence. The Outer Worlds 2 launches on October 29.