The Month of Meh event is underway in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, finally letting you take photos with a strange man dressed as an egg

Any time there's an opportunity to run a quirky seasonal event, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is happy to oblige. So, it's not surprising that a month-long celebration for all things eggs, the Month of Meh, is the current one underway.

The Month of Meh event is here to celebrate Gudetama, one of Hello Kitty's friends known for being lazy. But despite this emphasis on doing very little, there's a lot of tasks you can get on with completing around the island which'll give you access to exclusive rewards. There's plenty of time for you to work towards earning these items too, since the event won't come to a close until May 31.

However, getting these gifts isn't as straightforward as it seems. You'll be able to collect Yolks around Friendship Island while the event is on, which serve as your key to unlocking anything event exclusive.

To get Yolks, you'll need to take photos with Nisetama, the man dressed as an egg who will randomly appear around the island once a day. Fret not, his location is marked on the map, or you can ask the egg shrine (yep, there's a whole shrine dedicated to it) for a hint if you really can't find him. Or, you might just want to avoid him altogether, since he definitely doesn't fit the normal cutesy vibe of Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

One picture with Nisetama will reward you with seven Yolks, which you can offer to the Gudetama egg shrine for some rewards. The challenge of tracking him down is marked in your daily quests too, just in case you forget it's one of the main factors of the event.

While you're on the hunt for him, you'll also find Friendship Island covered in giant eggs which you can break. These will give you whole eggs rather than just Yolks, which can be used for multiple things like recipes or trading with Tuxedo Sam and My Melody for more exclusive items.

But, if you'd rather just go about your normal island life, then you can completely ignore the Month of Meh event. Apart from the occasional cutscene, the massive golden shrine dedicated to Gudetama at the bottom of the plaza, and the mass of giant eggs to break around the map, it's a pretty easy event to walk past each day. I can't see why you'd want to though. Who isn't excited about taking several selfies with a strange man wearing a yellow morphsuit?