If you've ever thought that your desktop is a bit lonely, Desktop Mate has just announced a Sanrio DLC that is so adorable it might make my heart burst

Your desktop just got a whole lot cuter.

I'd never really considered my desktop to be a lonely space until Desktop Mate piqued my interest by adding a Hatsune Miku desktop pet in January last year. It was only when I watched over the blue-haired Vocaloid running about my screen that I realised just how much empty space I was staring at each day. But there's something a little weird about having something vaguely human trapped in your computer screen, even if it is Hatsune Miku. Luckily, Desktop Mate has announced a shiny new Sanrio DLC which brings all your favourite characters to the comfort of your screen, and yes, it's just as cute as it sounds.

There are six characters to choose from: Kuromi, My Melody, Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pochacco, and my absolute favourite PomPomPurin. Each character will be sold separately at $14.99 each too, which is worth noting if you've got more than one favourite and want multiple characters. But, if you do end up adopting more than one, it looks like you'll be able to easily toggle between them if you want to change who you're hanging out with.

