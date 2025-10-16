The first look at Disney Dreamlight Valley's 2026 roadmap hints at Lady and the Tramp, Pocahontas, and Hercules coming to the game

Disney Dreamlight Valley has given us a glimpse at the first set of updates coming in 2026 during the 2025 Showcase stream, and there is a lot to look forward to even before we've finished this year's update cycle. Of course, we haven't seen any characters, but the three images shown on the roadmap give away who we can anticipate arriving. Though, it wouldn't be unusual for Dreamlight Valley to throw in some curveballs either.

It currently seems like "early 2026" will bring Lady and the Tramp, as suggested by a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs in a Parisian street. Then, it looks like Pocahontas will be joining us in spring, as symbolised by a raccoon sat next to her necklace and a gust of orange leaves.

Finally, a statue of Phil in a biome that looks a lot like Mythopia, alongside Hercules' sandals suggests that Hercules may be coming in Summer. This is as much as the roadmap reveals, and whoever is arriving in winter is yet to be announced. I can't imagine we'll see any sort of teaser until we are well into next year.

I'm excited to see more 'classic' Disney characters coming in 2026 if these predictions are right. As much as I loved the addition of Joy and Sadness, and it's nice having Pixar characters around, the more classic characters always make the valley feel more magical. I'm not too sure how Lady and Tramp will look roaming around, especially with other Disney dogs as companions rather than available characters, but if Remy works I guess I'll have to trust the process.

It'll be a while before we receive any sort of information about the release date of these updates, especially since we haven't even seen 2025's last update, or the launch of the next DLC yet. With that said, if next year follows the same release schedule, the first update will fall around February. So make your way through your current quests in preparation, and hopefully our next additions will come sooner than we think.