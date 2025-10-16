The first look at Disney Dreamlight Valley's 2026 roadmap hints at Lady and the Tramp, Pocahontas, and Hercules coming to the game
There's a lot to look forward to.
Disney Dreamlight Valley has given us a glimpse at the first set of updates coming in 2026 during the 2025 Showcase stream, and there is a lot to look forward to even before we've finished this year's update cycle. Of course, we haven't seen any characters, but the three images shown on the roadmap give away who we can anticipate arriving. Though, it wouldn't be unusual for Dreamlight Valley to throw in some curveballs either.
It currently seems like "early 2026" will bring Lady and the Tramp, as suggested by a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs in a Parisian street. Then, it looks like Pocahontas will be joining us in spring, as symbolised by a raccoon sat next to her necklace and a gust of orange leaves.
Finally, a statue of Phil in a biome that looks a lot like Mythopia, alongside Hercules' sandals suggests that Hercules may be coming in Summer. This is as much as the roadmap reveals, and whoever is arriving in winter is yet to be announced. I can't imagine we'll see any sort of teaser until we are well into next year.
I'm excited to see more 'classic' Disney characters coming in 2026 if these predictions are right. As much as I loved the addition of Joy and Sadness, and it's nice having Pixar characters around, the more classic characters always make the valley feel more magical. I'm not too sure how Lady and Tramp will look roaming around, especially with other Disney dogs as companions rather than available characters, but if Remy works I guess I'll have to trust the process.
It'll be a while before we receive any sort of information about the release date of these updates, especially since we haven't even seen 2025's last update, or the launch of the next DLC yet. With that said, if next year follows the same release schedule, the first update will fall around February. So make your way through your current quests in preparation, and hopefully our next additions will come sooner than we think.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.