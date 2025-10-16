Disney Dreamlight Valley has shared details on its next update, The Winter Ball, which will bring one of the games most anticipated characters to the valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley hosted its 2025 showcase stream on October 15, and shared what free updates the game can expect for the rest of the year. This includes our first detailed look at the next release, The Winter Ball, which will be launching on December 10. We already had an idea of what, and more specifically who, would be coming as part of this update thanks to a teaser shared earlier in the year, but it's nice to finally see the characters in-game.

The Winter Ball will bring Cinderella to the game, one of the characters players have been desperate to invite to their valley since it launched. Even though the roster gets bigger every single year, there's still a pretty significant lack of original princesses, so having updates like this one is always exciting, even though we've still got a couple of months to wait before we get to meet her.

The showcase also gave some info on who else will show up as we unlock Cinderella. You can expect to spend a lot of time working alongside the Fairy Godmother, a character who has been available since the game first released, in quests that involve getting her to remember her past. The Dark Castle was shown briefly in the trailer, so you'll need quests with The Forgotten cleared off your docket too ahead of time.

Cinderella and her friendship quests aren't the only thing coming in this update either. Another significant feature being added is the "Dream Teams" function, which lets you connect with groups of friends to share resources with, as well as complete quests and crafting tasks. Gone are the days of me frantically searching my valley for hardwood or iron, and I can now rinse my friends' storage for anything I'm missing.

When you create a Dream Team, you'll also be able to give yourselves a name and a logo. From the looks of it, you can also be a part of multiple Dream Teams at once which makes completing tricky quests or gathering harder to find resources a lot easier. Getting through Cinderella's friendship quests will be a breeze now you can lean on your friends for a bit of support.