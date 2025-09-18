Unlike a lot of ingredients you unlock in Hello Kitty Island Adventure through giving gifts to each islander, Noodle Grass can be found growing naturally in Wheatflour Wonderland—similar to almonds in Mount Hothead or Coral Milk in the sea. Because of this, it's incredibly easy to gather a lot in a short amount of time, and once you know what you're looking for, it's hard to miss.

It's a great material to pick up each time you visit Wheatflour Wonderland, since you'll need it for a number of new recipes you'll unlock later down the line. It's also a great one-star gift for Cogimyun if you're stuck for ideas. Here's what you need to do to get your hands on some Noodle Grass to take back to Friendship Island.

Where to find Noodle Grass in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Noodle Grass can be found throughout the grassy areas of Wheatflour Wonderland. In the rolling fields where the wheat grows, Noodle Grass will spawn around the edges. It's a tall plant with curly yellow stalks. When you walk up to a crop and interact with it, you'll basically just trim the twisted "heads" of the plant and leave the stumps. Which means you'll be able to come back to the same area to harvest more once it has respawned the next day.

You won't be able to find Noodle Grass around the entrance of Wheatflour Wonderland, or towards the Citadel and the surrounding buildings, since it can only grow on the grass as well. Fortunately, My Melody gives you a quest at the very start of the Wheatflour Wonderland which tasks you to gather a few pieces of the grass, which shows you both what the plant looks like, and a few spots you can come back to in the future.

Noodle Grass has a few properties too, such as being the main ingredient for any noodle-based dishes like ramen or spaghetti which you unlock as you progress through the DLC. You can also give it as a gift, but since it's a fairly common material, it won't boost your friendship very far.