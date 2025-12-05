Disney Dreamlight Valley's new Dream Team feature will drastically improve life in the valley, and I cannot wait to beg my friends for resources

At long last, I no longer have to wait around for flowers to respawn.

Disney Dreamlight Valley player and WALL-E
(Image credit: Gameloft)

Disney Dreamlight Valley absolutely loves setting you quests that require you to wait. Whether that's for a specific weather condition, or just sitting around waiting for crops to grow or flowers to respawn, I've spent hours just twiddling my thumbs, desperate to tick a quest off my to-do list. But with the new Dream Team feature coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley as part of the Winter Ball update on Wednesday, December 10, this problem might be removed entirely.

In a reel posted to the Disney Dreamlight Valley YouTube channel, more details have been shown about what exactly this feature does. With this addition, you'll be able to join forces with a group of seven friends, give yourself a name, motto, and a logo, and then start requesting materials. This can be anything from crafting materials like clay and iron, to quest items like fish, flowers, and crops.

Kara Phillips
