Disney Dreamlight Valley's new Dream Team feature will drastically improve life in the valley, and I cannot wait to beg my friends for resources

Disney Dreamlight Valley absolutely loves setting you quests that require you to wait. Whether that's for a specific weather condition, or just sitting around waiting for crops to grow or flowers to respawn, I've spent hours just twiddling my thumbs, desperate to tick a quest off my to-do list. But with the new Dream Team feature coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley as part of the Winter Ball update on Wednesday, December 10, this problem might be removed entirely.

In a reel posted to the Disney Dreamlight Valley YouTube channel, more details have been shown about what exactly this feature does. With this addition, you'll be able to join forces with a group of seven friends, give yourself a name, motto, and a logo, and then start requesting materials. This can be anything from crafting materials like clay and iron, to quest items like fish, flowers, and crops.

If you'd rather fulfil a request from your friend instead, it's just as easy as placing one. When you're in the Dream Teams menu, you'll see every item that each of your friends has asked for. Click on the one you have, and you'll be asked if you want to trade. By agreeing, your items will immediately be shipped off to your pal, and hopefully they'll send you back something useful in return.

It's not just about sharing items though. You'll be able to share your Dream Snaps with your team as well, so if you've taken a particularly nice photo with any of your valley go-ers, you've now got a much more convenient way to share it rather than having to download it onto your phone.

To make life even easier, it looks like you can join multiple Dream Teams at once to really maximise your chances of getting those Blue Peace Lilies or bundle of hardwood you need. Even though my time in Dreamlight Valley has been pretty solitary, I'm looking forward to finally getting to rely on my friends for a little help every now and then. And hopefully never have to wait to finish a quest because of one item again.