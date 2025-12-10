How to unlock Cinderella in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players have been asking for Disney Dreamlight Valley to add Cinderella to the game since it launched, and at long last our wish has been granted. In the new Winter Ball update, you can add Cinderella to the roster of characters roaming around your valley. The process to recruit her is surprisingly simple compared to the hoops we usually have to jump through to unlock our favourite characters in Dreamlight Valley.

Instead of the usual routine of unlocking a new realm in the Dream Castle, unlocking Cinderella starts with the Fairy Godmother. Here's what you need to begin unlocking Cinderella:

You need access to the Forgotten Lands if you don't have it already

You need to have met the Fairy Godmother

How to complete the Pumpkin and the Princess quest

Find a letter from Fairy Godmother in your mailbox

Find the glass slipper in the Plaza

Craft the Wish Enchantment for your watering can

Grow the Small Spell Pumpkin

Retrieve the Small Spell Pumpkin from Remy

Place eight "elegant" furniture and the Small Spell Pumpkin in the Plaza

To begin the quest to unlock Cinderella, check your mailbox for a letter from the Fairy Godmother telling you that a glass slipper is missing in the Plaza. Find the slipper, mine was at the top of the stairs leading to the Peaceful Meadow—and bring it to the Fairy Godmother inside her house. If you interact with her outside you won't be able to initiate the quest.

When you speak inside her home, she will explain that the shoe you've found belongs to Cinderella but she's gone missing. However, the Fairy Godmother has stored a bit of Cinderella's essence inside a pumpkin, which could be the key to bring her back.

She will then ask you to gather the following items from the Forgotten Lands to craft a Wish Enchantment to mix with your watering can to use on the pumpkin. Fortunately, all of these ingredients can be found in the Forgotten Lands:

5 x Ginger

1 x Orange Nasturtium

5 x Gooseberry

1 x Diamond

Craft the elixir at a bench, and take it to the Fairy Godmother inside her home again. She will give you Cinderella's small spell pumpkin, which you then need to plant like a seed anywhere in the valley and water—instead of placing it like a piece of furniture. It takes 15 minutes to "grow" so be sure to keep on top of watering it in the meantime.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

After 15 minutes, large green vines will sprout from the ground. You can harvest them as you would any other vegetable, but you'll quickly realise the pumpkin itself is missing. Go and speak to the Fairy Godmother, who shares that she saw Mickey and Remy walking past the pumpkin earlier and believes Remy might have taken it. Go and visit Remy's restaurant, and as soon as you walk in, you'll see the Spell Pumpkin by the counter.

When you speak to Remy, he'll quickly return it to you. Take the pumpkin back to the Fairy Godmother, and she will ask you to place plans for Cinderella's house somewhere in the valley and decorate around the Plaza with elegant furniture. When you've placed the plans, interact with the sign and pay Scrooge McDuck 15,000 Star Coins to unlock the house. This won't immediately trigger Cinderella to appear like it has in the past with other villagers though.

Instead, you need to place eight pieces of "elegant" furniture, alongside the Spell Pumpkin, around the wishing well in the plaza. Luckily, your furniture inventory will mark any items that match this description under an icon of the Fairy Godmother. Select eight pieces from whatever you've got lying around, and place them as close to the wishing well as you can. You won't be able to place them on the stone around the well, but around the general area is fine.

When you've placed the Spell Pumpkin too, interact with it and the "Welcome, Cinderella" screen will trigger. That's not the end of the quest though. Go and speak to the Fairy Godmother one more time with Cinderella and they will thank you for reuniting them. This will conclude the Princess and the Pumpkin quest, and you'll have a new best friend in Dreamlight Valley.