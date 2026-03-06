It's a happy ending for the artist whose work was stolen by Bungie and used in Marathon: She's credited in the game as 'visual design consultant'

News
By published

The important in-game credit hopefully comes on top of a substantial amount of money from Bungie.

Image from Bungie&#039;s Marathon reboot. Not for use until after 12 April 2025, 11 PDT.
(Image credit: Bungie)

It came to light in 2025 that Bungie had stolen work from artist Antireal and used it in Marathon—and I don't mean in the "borrowed ideas from" way, I mean in the straight-up "copied and pasted" way. The situation was made doubly awkward because this had happened previously, in Bungie's other game Destiny 2—and more than once.

Bungie copped to the theft, which it said had actually been committed by an artist who was no longer employed at the studio, and promised a "thorough review" of Marathon's assets to ensure that nothing else was being used without permission.

Marathon best weapons tier listMarathon roadmapMarathon Lockbox KeysMarathon upgradesIntroducing NuCaloricIntroducing Traxus

Marathon best weapons tier list: Our top picks
Marathon roadmap: What's coming
Marathon Lockbox Keys: How to get 'em
Marathon upgrades: Which to pick
Introducing NuCaloric: Grab the employee ID
Introducing Traxus: Find the terminal

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.