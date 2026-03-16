Marathon dev effortlessly bodies haters who say Bungie's not the studio that made Halo anymore—rattles off 40 Halo OGs who still work there and says he can list more if you want

Everyone's saying it: things just aren't what they used to be. Where are the real heroes, you know? The titans who built the games we grew up with? Are they all gone? Are they all departed to Eressëa, never to return?

Oh, they're still here. Well, my mistake.

This I have learnt from recent posts by Elliott Gray, UI designer on Bungie's Marathon, made in response to players lamenting the studio pitching itself as "The creator of Halo" when—so suggested our disgruntled player—the individual workers who originally made Halo have long since moved on.

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Problem with that take is: plenty of them haven't moved on. Gray sprang into action, rattling off a list of 40 developers at Bungie who are still around from the Halo days. "Damn," wrote Gray, "I'll have to tell this to Chris Butcher and Jason Jones and Tom Gioconda and Dave Gasca and Mat Noguchi and Bob Glessner and Lars Bakken and Tyson Green and Dan Miller and Shi Kai Wang…" and so on, you get the idea. Here's the full list of devs Gray named in a slightly more digestible format:

Chris Butcher

Jason Jones

Tom Gioconda

Dave Gasca

Mat Noguchi

Bob Glessner

Lars Bakken

Tyson Green

Dan Miller

Shi Kai Wang

Eric Elton

Steve Cotton

Sam Jones

Mark Uyeda

James Haywood

David Allen

Eamon McKenzie

Ben Wommack

Rew Davis

Tom Burlington

Mark Flieg

Dorje Bellbrook

Justin Truman

Stosh Steward

Matt Richenburg

Paul Lewellen

Mark Goldsworthy

Javier Burgos

Blake Low

Derek Carroll

David Aldridge

Sam Arguez

Brad Fish

Mike Hoffman

Matt Kelly

Brian Frank

Jason Sussman

Drew Shy

Dan Callan

Matt Kelly

damn i'll have to tell this to chris butcher and jason jones and tom gioconda and dave gasca and mat noguchi and bob glessner and lars bakken and tyson green and dan miller and shi kai wang and eric elton and steve cotton and sam jones and mark uyeda and and james haywood and https://t.co/oagpKZKPOyMarch 15, 2026

Which is, uh, quite a lot of names. Enough names that I'm fairly certain Bungie can reasonably get away with continuing to call itself the studio that made Halo. It's not an exhaustive list, either: "This is just the people I know off the top of my head who worked on a Halo title who are STILL at Bungie," wrote Gray.

Chiming in to back Gray up was Mark Noseworthy, former Destiny vice prez who was laid off from the studio in 2024. "In addition to Elliott’s truth nuke below, there’s a lack of appreciation in the OP’s post for cultural and technology legacies," wrote Noseworthy. "People pass those down, piece by piece, as new people join and others leave a company.

"It’s one of the reasons the feel of Bungie games have remained strong for 25 years (even while the gameplay team members have changed multiple times). The Ship of Theseus is a good metaphor because it is BOTH the original ship and the NEW one at the same time. Not a dunk at all."