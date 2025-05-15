Artist accuses Bungie of stealing her designs for Marathon's art: 'I am tired of designers from huge companies moodboarding and parasitising my designs while I struggle to make a living'

Bungie is, once again, being accused of using the designs of an independent artist without permission, pay, or attribution. In a post on X earlier today, visual artist Antireal said that Marathon's environment art uses design elements pulled directly from her 2017 poster designs.

"Bungie is of course not obligated to hire me when making a game that draws overwhelmingly from the same design language I have refined for the last decade," Antireal said in follow-up tweets, "but clearly my work was good enough to pillage for ideas and plaster all over their game without pay or attribution."

the Marathon alpha released recently and its environments are covered with assets lifted from poster designs i made in 2017.@Bungie @josephacross pic.twitter.com/0Csbo48JgbMay 15, 2025

As evidence, Antireal uploaded screenshots from in-game footage of the recent Marathon alpha playtest, comparing designs and logos seen throughout in-game environments with poster design work that she'd posted on Twitter in 2017.

Compared with the original designs, which are still visible on X, there are fairly blatant similarities. A design element from one of Antireal's posters of the word "Aleph" in all caps paired with the text "Dark-space haulage logistics" seems to appear unaltered on a series of Marathon structures. A sequence of logos in boxes seen on in-game tarps and sheeting appears to be pulled directly from another Antireal poster.

Our Morgan Park looked back at his own recorded gameplay from the Marathon alpha, and confirmed that the double-arrow logo from a third Antireal design was visible in his footage.

(Image credit: Bungie/Future)

Antireal said that she hasn't been able to pursue legal action against Bungie due to lack of resources. "In 10 years, I have never made a consistent income from this work and I am tired of designers from huge companies moodboarding and parasitising my designs while I struggle to make a living," Antireal said.

This isn't the first time Bungie has been accused of using the work of independent artists without permission. Just last year, Bungie admitted fan art was used while designing a Destiny 2 Nerf gun, and promised to compensate and credit the artist. In 2023, Bungie said it would do the same for another artist after an in-game Destiny 2 cutscene featured near-identical similarities to their artwork. And in 2021, Bungie confirmed that fanart of Xivu Arath was "accidentally used" in a trailer for the Witch Queen expansion.

In the replies to Antireal's accusation, another X user noted that she's followed by Marathon franchise art director Joseph Cross on the platform. Antireal said that Cross and other Bungie artists have followed her for a few years, but said she'd never communicated with them.

One incident would be unfortunate, but almost-yearly accusations of unattributed art use seem to indicate a systemic dysfunction in Bungie's art department. Even though Bungie now has a record of admitting fault and retroactively crediting and compensating artists, it's harder to brush these incidents off as honest mistakes when it's the fourth time its artists have allegedly plucked designs from other people's work.

PC Gamer has reached out to Bungie for comment, and we'll update if we hear back.