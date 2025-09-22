Silent Hill f release date and launch times

I spent way too long convinced Silent Hill was as good as dead, then wound up with egg on my face as a Silent Hill 2 remake hater turned lover. I'm not making the same mistake again, and I've been counting down the days (now hours, for some) until I can play Konami's next iteration on the series with Silent Hill f.

It's got all the makings of something right up my alley with Spirit Hunter artist Kera and Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07, plus a bigger focus on its Japanese horror influences. So I was more than relieved to see our Silent Hill f review from my colleague, Elie Gould, sing its praises and call it an entry that can go "shoulder to shoulder with other goliaths in the series" while taking risks and doing its own thing.

As for when the rest of us can play… well, that depends on your platform and when you buy it. Here's a quick rundown on the Silent Hill f release date and launch time schedule, plus how its advanced access works.

When is the Silent Hill f unlock time?

If you pre-order Silent Hill f's digital deluxe edition on Steam for an extra $10, you can play two days before its scheduled release date with advanced access starting on September 22, 2025. Keep in mind it's a global release, so if you were expecting to play at midnight in your local timezone, that may not be accurate.

Silent Hill f advanced access launch times

Los Angeles : 9 pm PT on Monday, September 22

: 9 pm PT on Monday, September 22 Chicago : 11 pm CT on Monday, September 22

: 11 pm CT on Monday, September 22 New York : 12 am ET on Tuesday, September 23

: 12 am ET on Tuesday, September 23 London : 5 am BST on Tuesday, September 23

: 5 am BST on Tuesday, September 23 Berlin : 6 am CEST on Tuesday, September 23

: 6 am CEST on Tuesday, September 23 Singapore : 12 pm SGT on Tuesday, September 23

: 12 pm SGT on Tuesday, September 23 Tokyo : 1 pm JST on Tuesday, September 23

: 1 pm JST on Tuesday, September 23 Sydney : 2 pm AEST on Tuesday, September 23

: 2 pm AEST on Tuesday, September 23 Wellington: 4 pm NZST on Tuesday, September 23

For everyone else with the standard edition, Silent Hill f unlocks this Thursday on September 25, 2025. Here's what that looks like across timezones.

Los Angeles : 9 pm PT on Wednesday, September 24

: 9 pm PT on Wednesday, September 24 Chicago : 11 pm CT on Wednesday, September 24

: 11 pm CT on Wednesday, September 24 New York : 12 am ET on Thursday, September 25

: 12 am ET on Thursday, September 25 London : 5 am BST on Thursday, September 25

: 5 am BST on Thursday, September 25 Berlin : 6 am CEST on Thursday, September 25

: 6 am CEST on Thursday, September 25 Singapore : 12 pm SGT on Thursday, September 25

: 12 pm SGT on Thursday, September 25 Tokyo : 1 pm JST on Thursday, September 25

: 1 pm JST on Thursday, September 25 Sydney : 2 pm AEST on Thursday, September 25

: 2 pm AEST on Thursday, September 25 Wellington: 4 pm NZST on Thursday, September 25

Can you preload Silent Hill f?

Yes, you can preload Silent Hill f on Steam. Last I checked, it was available already with a download size around 44 GB (close to its recommended system requirement of 50 GB). It seems to work for both deluxe and standard edition users, so folks waiting until September 25 can go ahead and give it a try to spare themselves from waiting any longer.