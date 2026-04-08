A new version of The Exit 8 releases on Roblox to celebrate the upcoming film's premiere

To celebrate the release of the film adaptation of Japanese horror game, Exit 8, which comes to theatres on April 10, a new version of the game has premiered on Roblox, complete with new anomalies.

Games can sometimes have a hard time transitioning into the world of Roblox, whether that be because of the finicky physics or the distinctive look. But that wasn't a problem for The Exit 8's newest version on the platform.

(Image credit: Kotake Create)

This is probably thanks to the fact that Exit 8 is essentially a walking simulator, and a first-person one at that. This means all you can really see, between the anomalies, are seemingly endless white-tiled hallways, mimicking what is, of course, a Japanese metro.

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I always liked how Exit 8 is more psychological than it is horror. The way your surroundings can change at a moment's notice to something vaguely familiar but still off-putting is more odd than inherently scary. But even still, some horror does creep in as your mind wanders to what else might lie in this strange liminal space you've found yourself stuck in.

(Image credit: NEON)

The film builds off this same premise. Following a man trapped in that endless subway, he sets out to find the elusive Exit 8. Just as it is in the game, he has to be ever vigilant: avoid any anomalies while following a path to Exit 8. If an anomaly is missed then back to square one he'll go, to try and take on the infinite corridor all over again.

I'm certainly interested to see how all of this plays out on the silver screen, especially since the game itself is so short, being around an hour long. But at the same time, I think there's some real potential when it comes to showcasing the mind-bending anomalous world of the infinite subway—if done correctly, I bet those scenes could look spectacular.