A new version of The Exit 8 releases on Roblox to celebrate the upcoming film's premiere
Be on the lookout for new anomalies.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
To celebrate the release of the film adaptation of Japanese horror game, Exit 8, which comes to theatres on April 10, a new version of the game has premiered on Roblox, complete with new anomalies.
Games can sometimes have a hard time transitioning into the world of Roblox, whether that be because of the finicky physics or the distinctive look. But that wasn't a problem for The Exit 8's newest version on the platform.
This is probably thanks to the fact that Exit 8 is essentially a walking simulator, and a first-person one at that. This means all you can really see, between the anomalies, are seemingly endless white-tiled hallways, mimicking what is, of course, a Japanese metro.Article continues below
I always liked how Exit 8 is more psychological than it is horror. The way your surroundings can change at a moment's notice to something vaguely familiar but still off-putting is more odd than inherently scary. But even still, some horror does creep in as your mind wanders to what else might lie in this strange liminal space you've found yourself stuck in.
The film builds off this same premise. Following a man trapped in that endless subway, he sets out to find the elusive Exit 8. Just as it is in the game, he has to be ever vigilant: avoid any anomalies while following a path to Exit 8. If an anomaly is missed then back to square one he'll go, to try and take on the infinite corridor all over again.
I'm certainly interested to see how all of this plays out on the silver screen, especially since the game itself is so short, being around an hour long. But at the same time, I think there's some real potential when it comes to showcasing the mind-bending anomalous world of the infinite subway—if done correctly, I bet those scenes could look spectacular.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.