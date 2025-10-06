Point and click horror game Endacopia is carrying on Petscop's legacy of serving up unnerving and confusing adventures

The legend of Petscop never ceases to confuse me. If you haven't heard of this weird blip in internet history, it's probably for good reason. This horror series was created by Tony Domenico eight years ago and sees a strange protagonist, Paul, traverse each layer of the game, uncovering more dark and unnerving secrets as he goes.

Unfortunately, it's pretty hard to enjoy the game for yourself, as Petscop went unreleased, unfinished, and largely exists today as one of the more mysterious creepypastas floating around strange corners of the internet. For all its weirdness, it's a game I wish I could've experienced firsthand with zero warning.

(Image credit: AndyLand)

In steps Endacopia. Apart from being a point-and-click horror game, I don't really understand what's going on in Endacopia most of the time, which is entirely the point and why it feels so close to a Petscop spiritual successor.

You play as a little lad called Mellow who's dropped into a weird world that doesn't operate as it should. It seems like you're exploring a jumbled-up version of Mellow's home, as your starting point/safe room appears to be his bedroom. There's also a monstrous lizard thing covered in burlap called Henry roaming around, who apparently bonks you on the head at times, which could explain why you can't read and can't seem to figure out what's going on, but to be fair, neither can I.

There's a sentient block of flesh hiding behind a framed drawing, a cockroach who carries two pennies, Tip, the helpful sign with a mouth (you should like signs with mouths), the toilet ghost, and Mellow's trusty compooter. All of which somehow come together to help you find reason amid the mess. When I asked the wall of flesh why it was behind my drawing, it simply explained that it was comfy. Sure, I guess that checks out.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: AndyLand) (Image credit: AndyLand)

The puzzles also seem to just make sense despite all the surrounding chaos. It's always a good sign when you can follow vibes to an answer. I don't know why spinning on my chair can open a vent in the wall, it just does. And don't ask me why the block of flesh knows the secret password to the toilet realm. I guess it just deals in information.

But Endacopia has more than just puzzles—there's also demented clocks that seem hell bent on catching these hands. At one point, I tried to leave my room only to be stopped by my wall clock that had suddenly grown hands and legs and told me that my time was up. After blocking their incoming attacks and whacking them in the face anytime they let their guard down, I think I killed it. Well, I'm not sure, but they did throw up a bunch of black gloop and then collapsed on the floor, unresponsive and swarmed by flies. But I feel no sympathy, as Mellow says: "Get clapped clocky, that's what happens when you catch these hands."

So far, there's only a short demo available to play on Itch.io—a great contender for pre-Halloween shenanigans—which has been around for quite a while, but the Steam page has been updated to say 'Coming soon', which is probably the best news I've heard for quite a while. In the meantime, you can check out creator AndyLand's YouTube channel for updates or see what's going on with the Kickstarter.