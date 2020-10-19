Popular

Phasmophobia ghost types: Your guide to each scary spirit

Check out every Phasmophobia ghost type, and the evidence you'll need to identify them.

Phasmophobia ghost types
(Image credit: Kinetic Games)
Trying to figure out all the Phasmophobia ghost types to help in your hunting? Each type of ghost has three pieces of evidence that will give away its identity, so you'll need all your tools at your disposal to narrow your search. Pay close attention to which kinds of evidence each ghost will exhibit, as well as the strengths and weaknesses for each one that may help point you in the right direction even if you can't gather all the evidence you need. 

That's why I've listed every Phasmophobia ghost type as a reference, for when your in-game journal gets too cumbersome. At the bottom, I've put together a table if you want the key details at a glance without the need to scroll. Here are the 12 ghost types in Phasmophobia so far, and how to identify them.

Phasmophobia ghost types table

Ghost TypeEMF-5Freezing TempSpirit BoxGhost WritingGhost OrbsFingerprints
Phantom
Banshee
Jinn
Revenant
Shade
Oni
Wraith
Mare
Demon
Yurei
Poltergeist
Spirit

All Phasmophobia ghost types

Spirit

Evidence:

  • Ghost Writing
  • Spirit Box
  • Fingerprints

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Smudge Sticks will stop it from attacking for a long period of time.

Wraith

Evidence:

  • Freezing Temperatures
  • Spirit Box
  • Fingerprints

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Can't be tracked by footsteps
  • Toxic reaction to salt

Phantom

Evidence:

  • Freezing Temperatures
  • EMF Level 5
  • Ghost Orb

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Sanity drops considerably when looking at a Phantom
  • Taking a photo of a Phantom will make it temporarily disappear

Poltergeist

Evidence:

  • Spirit Box
  • Ghost Orb
  • Fingerprints

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Throws a huge amount of objects at once
  • Ineffective in an empty room

Banshee

Evidence:

  • Freezing Temperatures
  • EMF Level 5
  • Fingerprints

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Only targets one person at a time
  • Fear the Crucifix and are less aggressive near one

Jinn

Evidence:

  • EMF Level 5
  • Spirit Box
  • Ghost Orb

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Travels at a faster speed if victim is far away
  • Turning off power source will prevent the Jinn from using its ability

(Image credit: Kinetic Games)

Mare

Evidence:

  • Freezing Temperatures
  • Spirit Box
  • Ghost Orb

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Increased chance to attack in the dark
  • Turning the lights on lowers its chance to attack

Revenant

Evidence:

  • EMF Level 5
  • Ghost Writing
  • Fingerprints

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Travels faster when hunting a victim
  • Hiding from a Revenant causes it to move very slowly

Shade

Evidence:

  • EMF Level 5
  • Ghost Writing
  • Ghost Orb

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Shy, making it difficult to locate
  • Will not enter hunting mode with multiple people nearby

Demon

Evidence:

  • Freezing Temperatures
  • Ghost Writing
  • Spirit Box

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Attack more often than any other ghost
  • Asking as Demon successful Ouija board questions won't lower your sanity

Yurei

Evidence:

  • Freezing Temperatures
  • Ghost Writing
  • Ghost Orb

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Have a stronger effect on your sanity
  • Using Smudge Sticks on a Yurei's room will prevent it from wandering for a long time

Oni

Evidence:

  • EMF Level 5
  • Ghost Writing
  • Spirit Box

Strengths/Weaknesses:

  • Can move objects and are more active with people nearby
  • Is easy to find and identify due to being very active

Ghost models: Do they matter?

There are ten total ghost models, or bodies, in Phasmophobia's Early Access version so far. They do not correspond to a specific ghost type, so unfortunately seeing a ghost won't help you figure out what type it is. Those ghost children with toothy faces sure are horrifying though.

