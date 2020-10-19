Phasmophobia ghost types: Your guide to each scary spirit

Trying to figure out all the Phasmophobia ghost types to help in your hunting? Each type of ghost has three pieces of evidence that will give away its identity, so you'll need all your tools at your disposal to narrow your search. Pay close attention to which kinds of evidence each ghost will exhibit, as well as the strengths and weaknesses for each one that may help point you in the right direction even if you can't gather all the evidence you need.
That's why I've listed every Phasmophobia ghost type as a reference, for when your in-game journal gets too cumbersome. At the bottom, I've put together a table if you want the key details at a glance without the need to scroll. Here are the 12 ghost types in Phasmophobia so far, and how to identify them.
Phasmophobia ghost types table
|Ghost Type
|EMF-5
|Freezing Temp
|Spirit Box
|Ghost Writing
|Ghost Orbs
|Fingerprints
|Phantom
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Banshee
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Jinn
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Revenant
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Shade
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Oni
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Wraith
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Mare
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Demon
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Yurei
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Poltergeist
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Spirit
|✅
|✅
|✅
All Phasmophobia ghost types
Spirit
Evidence:
- Ghost Writing
- Spirit Box
- Fingerprints
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Smudge Sticks will stop it from attacking for a long period of time.
Wraith
Evidence:
- Freezing Temperatures
- Spirit Box
- Fingerprints
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Can't be tracked by footsteps
- Toxic reaction to salt
Phantom
Evidence:
- Freezing Temperatures
- EMF Level 5
- Ghost Orb
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Sanity drops considerably when looking at a Phantom
- Taking a photo of a Phantom will make it temporarily disappear
Poltergeist
Evidence:
- Spirit Box
- Ghost Orb
- Fingerprints
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Throws a huge amount of objects at once
- Ineffective in an empty room
Banshee
Evidence:
- Freezing Temperatures
- EMF Level 5
- Fingerprints
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Only targets one person at a time
- Fear the Crucifix and are less aggressive near one
Jinn
Evidence:
- EMF Level 5
- Spirit Box
- Ghost Orb
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Travels at a faster speed if victim is far away
- Turning off power source will prevent the Jinn from using its ability
Mare
Evidence:
- Freezing Temperatures
- Spirit Box
- Ghost Orb
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Increased chance to attack in the dark
- Turning the lights on lowers its chance to attack
Revenant
Evidence:
- EMF Level 5
- Ghost Writing
- Fingerprints
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Travels faster when hunting a victim
- Hiding from a Revenant causes it to move very slowly
Shade
Evidence:
- EMF Level 5
- Ghost Writing
- Ghost Orb
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Shy, making it difficult to locate
- Will not enter hunting mode with multiple people nearby
Demon
Evidence:
- Freezing Temperatures
- Ghost Writing
- Spirit Box
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Attack more often than any other ghost
- Asking as Demon successful Ouija board questions won't lower your sanity
Yurei
Evidence:
- Freezing Temperatures
- Ghost Writing
- Ghost Orb
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Have a stronger effect on your sanity
- Using Smudge Sticks on a Yurei's room will prevent it from wandering for a long time
Oni
Evidence:
- EMF Level 5
- Ghost Writing
- Spirit Box
Strengths/Weaknesses:
- Can move objects and are more active with people nearby
- Is easy to find and identify due to being very active
Ghost models: Do they matter?
There are ten total ghost models, or bodies, in Phasmophobia's Early Access version so far. They do not correspond to a specific ghost type, so unfortunately seeing a ghost won't help you figure out what type it is. Those ghost children with toothy faces sure are horrifying though.