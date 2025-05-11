Characters from The Witcher and Five Nights at Freddy's are joining Dead by Daylight, with a hint of The Walking Dead to follow
The crossover vortex draws in new victims.
Asymmetric multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight celebrated its ninth anniversary with a chonky livestream broadcast from PAX East where a screaming crowd of Dead-heads reacted to the announcements of upcoming additions and collaborations.
Among them was a couple details about the previously announced Five Nights at Freddy's collaboration, which will bring the villain of those games, Springtrap, into Dead by Daylight as a new killer called the Animatronic. The crossover will also include a legendary skin for the Animatronic based on the Yellow Rabbit from the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, with voice lines provided by Matthew Lillard.
A bunch of upcoming cosmetic collections were announced, but the most interesting one for us was the announcement of six Witcher-themed outfits. One's a Geralt of Rivia skin for Vittorio Toscano, complete with voice lines recorded by Doug Cockle, and there's also a Leshen skin for the Artist. Those are both legendary outfits, but there are also four very rare outfits adding Yennefer (for Kate Denson), Ciri (for Sable Ward), Triss (for Mikaela Reid), and Eredin (for the Knight).
The Witcher collection will be available on June 3, but there will also be Witcher-themed rewards for an upcoming Chaos Shuffle event including a Tub Geralt player card.
Other collabs coming up for Dead by Daylight include The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, returning the favor for its Dead by Daylight episode, and a couple more outfits for the Tomb Raider collection. Looking at the roadmap to year 10, you might spot some grayed-out letters that spell "THE ONES WHO LIVE", which is the name of The Walking Dead TV show's spin-off/continuation, so I guess we can expect a collection themed around that as well.
