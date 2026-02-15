Silent Hill 2 Remake dev Bloober Team's Valentine's Day reveal turned out to be Layers of Fear 3

A website from horror game purveyors Bloober Team with a bizarre url surfaced near the end of 2025: remosdneulserorehsoovamceyerd.com. The page had an image of a bloody rose, a countdown to Valentine's Day, and a cryptic quote. Bloober had been awfully busy up to that point, fresh off Cronos: The New Dawn and still working on another Silent Hill remake, so it was hard to guess at exactly what this might be. Well, now we know: Layers of F3ar.

The page updated yesterday with a big announcement spread and a 10th anniversary stream, which you can watch here. The live action short that kicks things off is suitably spooky, featuring an extremely foreboding cover of American country standard You Are My Sunshine and all sorts of perplexing imagery I can't make heads or tails of. Maybe the Layers of Fear-heads among us can do some more decoding.

After the short, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno addresses the studio's audience confessional-style. "Some of you have been with us for a very long time. Others arrived later by accident, curiosity, or through a friend's recommendation," he said. "But if you are here, it's because at some point the story grabbed you and wouldn't let go."

Babieno goes on to say that Layers of Fear marked a turning point for the studio that helped it hone in on the sort of games it liked to make, and creative director Matuesz Lenart calls the original an empathetic "tribute to artists." They go on to gush about past games for a while and announce two books inspired by the series, the first of which will be written by self-described horror game enjoyer Marta Bijan and released at the end of this year.

Layers of Fear | Special Event | “The Sick Rose” | Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Then there's a teaser, this time specifically for Layers of Fear 3, where a narrator waxes cryptically by a fireplace. He eventually looks at his watch, which clearly says "LUNCH" in huge typeface, before turning to the camera and saying, "Would you look at that? It's time for supper."

Which one is it, Piotr? Lunch or supper? Is this another form of cryptic marketing? Bloober did not show any gameplay footage, and Layers of Fear 3 does not yet have a release window.