A Dead by Daylight and Five Nights at Freddy's collaboration was just announced, something I am shocked has taken this long to happen

If you asked me to name a handful of major horror videogames, Dead by Daylight and Five Nights at Freddy's would undoubtedly be two of the first names to leave my mouth despite never playing either one. The former has cemented itself as one of the most popular asymmetrical multiplayer games, while the latter rewired the brains of teenagers and Twitch streamers alike. Hell, even we scored it 80% in our Five Nights at Freddy's review.

It's surprising, then, that these two juggernauts have somehow failed to cross paths. Until now, that is. As spotted by GamesRadar, a crossover is in the works and is set for sometime next summer. That's an awful lot of notice for a collaboration, and I can't help but think that means something pretty darn big is in the works.

As for what the crossover is, or if it's even a two-way street? Who knows. The announcement was teased by the ScottGames Twitter account, before the official reveal was posted by the Dead by Daylight account. I'd wager that there'll definitely be something going down in the latter game—Freddy Fazbear standing alongside folk like Freddy Krueger, Pyramid Head and Leatherface sounds equal parts hilarious and terrifying—but whether FNAF will be partial to some Dead by Daylight goodies remains to be seen.

Regardless of my lack of experience with both games, I still think this is a pretty exciting collaboration. Judging by the Twitter responses to the reveal, people who have far more skin in the game than I seem pretty dang chuffed about it too. Admittedly, I have been interested in trying out Dead by Daylight for a hot sec, despite my DbD-enjoying pals actively trying to dissuade me from losing my life to it. I also regrettably narrowly avoided the Five Nights at Freddy's hype when it first released. I think I was just outside of the demographic blowing it up, and as someone who didn't become a regular Twitch user until 2020, it flew right under my radar. Maybe such a huge collaboration will be the push I need to give one or both games a go.